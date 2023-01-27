EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Jason Everett Novak, of 2156 South Ridge Road East, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Novak is accused of knowingly causing serious physical harm to a person in Kingsville Township on Dec. 19, 2021.
• Curt L. Rodriguez, of 7340 Center Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of inducing panic, a third-degree felony, and three counts of aggravated menacing, first-degree misdemeanors.
Rodriguez is accused of causing the evacuation of a public place causing serious inconvenience or alarm by threatening to commit any offense of violence, resulting in $150,000 or more of economic harm and causing three people to believe he would cause them or their property serious physical harm in Ashtabula Township on Sept. 21.
• Daniel L. Gross, of 1074 East Morgan Road, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, one count of falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor, one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, and one count of operation in willful and wanton disregard of the safety of persons or property, a minor misdemeanor.
Gross is accused of fleeing from a police officer after being ordered to stop, causing or attempting to cause harm to a police officer, investigator of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, firefighter or person performing emergency medical service, making false statements, obstructing a public official’s duties, and operating a vehicle with willful or wanton disregard of the safety of people or property on July 21, 2022.
• Joshua Wayne Stokes, of 2780 Adams Road, Kingsville, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, one count of vandalism, one count of breaking and entering, and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Stokes is accused of receiving stolen catalytic converters, causing more than $1,000 of damage to a person’s property, trespassing on a person’s property to commit a felony, and possessing criminal tools on Oct. 8, 2022.
• Robert Anthony Lockwood, of 528 State Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of theft, one count of vandalism, one count of breaking and entering, and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Lockwood is accused of stealing catalytic converters, causing more than $1,000 of damage to a person’s property, trespassing on a person’s land or premises to commit a felony, and possessing criminal tools on Oct. 8, 2022.
• Londale A Miller, of 717 West 35th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Miller is accused of causing or attempting to cause serious physical harm to a person with a knife on Sept. 20, 2022.
• John Ernest Guy, of 2606 West 23rd Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, one count of operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification marker, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, and one count of driving under a financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation, an unclassified misdemeanor.
Guy is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute, or distributing 13.68 grams of methamphetamine, possessing criminal tools, operating a vehicle with a fictitious license plate, and driving with a cancelled driver’s license on Oct. 16, 2020.
• Michael Brandon Monroe, of 227 West 53rd Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of interference with custody, a fifth-degree felony.
Monroe is accused of enticing, taking, keeping or harboring from a parent a minor on Sept. 17, 2022.
• Austin Michael Swegan, of 2346 Dodgeville Road, Rome, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Swegan is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on Oct. 13, 2022, after previously being convicted of a domestic violence offense.
• Drew Dominic Duva was indicted on one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony.
Duva is accused of causing a person to believe he would cause physical harm to them or a family member on Aug. 5, 2022.
In another case, Duva was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Duva is accused of possessing .43 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 6, 2020.
In another case, Duva was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.
Duva is accused of receiving a stolen wallet, identification and credit cards and possessing .2 grams of lisdexamfetamine on Oct. 28, 2021.
• Giovanni Davila Rodriguez, of 5650 Woodman Avenue, Lot 55, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, one count of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Rodriguez is accused of causing the death of a person by committing a felony, administering or furnishing drugs to a person causing them serious physical harm, and selling or offering to sell a fentanyl-related compound on July 14, 2022.
• Troy Lane Roop Jr., of 37421 Royalton Road, Grafton, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Roop is accused of causing or attempting to cause serious physical harm to a person with a brick, causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member after previously being convicted of a domestic violence offense, causing or creating a substantial risk of physical harm to a person’s property, and preventing, obstructing or delaying a public official’s duties on Oct. 26, 2022.
• Eric James Berringer was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Berringer is accused of knowingly causing serious physical harm to a person in Andover Township on Sept. 10, 2022.
• Samuel Gonzalez-Hernandez, of 2110 West 10th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Gonzalez-Hernandez is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member and causing or creating a substantial risk of harm to a person’s vehicle on Oct. 22, 2022.
