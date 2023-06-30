EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Ryan Robert Fleming, of 1104 Westshore Drive, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, one count of resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor, one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of operating a motor vehicle or agricultural tractor without being in control of it, a minor misdemeanor.
Fleming is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a peace officer, investigator of the bureau of criminal investigation, a firefighter, or a person performing emergency medical service, resisting or interfering with a lawful arrest, obstructing an authorized act of a public official, and operating a vehicle without being in reasonable control of it on Jan. 20.
• Jayson Ray Barnett, of 1311 West 3rd Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
Barnett is accused of possessing a rifle while being a chronic alcoholic or dependent or in danger of being dependent on a drug on Jan. 31.
• Scott Robert Horn, of 4812 Strong Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, one count of permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Horn is accused of possessing a firearm while being a chronic alcoholic or dependent or in danger of being dependent on a drug, allowing premisses to be used for the commission of a felony drug offense, and possessing scales and baggies to use criminally on Feb. 10.
In another case, Horn was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Horn is accused of possessing an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine on April 16, 2019.
• Cameron Allen Lyons, of 179 River Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Lyons is accused of possessing between one and five grams of heroin and an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine on May 9, 2021.
• Kyle David Ernst, of 5480 Cain Road, Pierpont, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
Ernst is accused of fleeing from police after being signaled to stop on Oct. 1, 2022.
• Johnathan Cotts Rosado, of 3584 Austin Road, Lot 128, Geneva, was indicted on one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Rosado is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a peace officer, investigator of the bureau of criminal investigation, firefighter or EMT and resisting arrest on Feb. 4.
• Robert Anton Courtney, of 1757 Route 7, Andover, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Courtney is accused of receiving, retaining or disposing of property he knew or had reasonable cause to believe was stolen on Aug. 5, 2022.
• Deonte Demere Rodgers, of 4701 Topper Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
Rodgers is accused of possessing a firearm on Feb. 28, after previously being convicted of a felony offense of violence.
