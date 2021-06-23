EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Matthew David Stecki, of 1511 Bunker Hill Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony.
Stecki is accused of possessing 43 grams of methamphetamine in Ashtabula Township on Sept. 21, 2020.
• Sean Alan Mongenel, of 2033 South Ridge Road East Apartment 2, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.
Mongenel is accused of possessing 2.7 grams of methamphetamine in Ashtabula on Sept. 9, 2020.
• Nicholas Anthony Caputo, of 6005 Hurlburt Road, Rome, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony.
Caputo is accused of receiving a stolen trailer in Hartsgrove Township on Oct. 8, 2020.
• William Horace Britton, of 710 Route 322, Orwell, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second degree felony and one count of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor.
Britton is accused of causing serious physical harm to a family or household member in Colebrook Township on April 4.
• Andrew M Carlisle, of 6617 Jefferson Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth degree felonies.
Carlisle is accused of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony, and possessing .65 grams of methamphetamine and .22 grams of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl in Ashtabula on Dec. 11, 2020.
• Branden Michael Knight, of 345 South Market Street, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and one count of having weapons while under disability, third degree felonies and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony.
Knight is accused of fleeing from police and possessing a weapon after being convicted of a felony, hand having a loaded firearm in reach in a motor vehicle in Jefferson on April 19.
• Michael Allen Gossard, of 2020 Harbor Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second degree felony.
Gossard is accused of causing serious physical harm to another person in Geneva-on-the-Lake on April 28.
• Joshua Jerhico Szymczak, of 13220 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony and one count of receiving stolen property and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fourth degree felonies.
Szymczak is accused of possessing a firearm while a fugitive from justice, receiving a stolen firearm, and having a loaded firearm accessible to a driver in a vehicle in Conneaut on May 5.
• Desmond Isaiah Turner, of 5717 Woodman Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony.
Turner is accused of possessing .29 grams of tramadol and fentanyl in Ashtabula on Oct. 22, 2020.
• Sean Alan Mongenel, of 2033 South Ridge Road East, Apartment 2, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony.
Mongenel is accused of possessing 13.76 grams of methamphetamine in Ashtabula on Sept. 9, 2020.
• Tiffany Marie West, of 3582 Adams Road, Kingsville, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony.
West is accused of possessing 15.61 grams of methamphetamine in Monroe Township on Aug. 30, 2020.
• Alan Rayshaun Loving, of 3611East 116th Street, Cleveland, was indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition, third degree felonies and four counts of voyeurism, two fifth degree felonies and two third degree misdemeanors.
Loving is accused of having sexual contact with a minor who was less than 13 years old between May 2012 and Dec., 2014 and Feb., 2016 and Feb., 2017, and surreptitiously invading a minor’s privacy for purposes of sexual gratification.
• Craig Jason Klotz, of 1308 West 40th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of domestic violence, fourth degree felonies and one count of assault, a first degree misdemeanor.
Klotz is accused of causing serious physical harm to two household members in Ashtabula on May 13 after previously being found guilty of domestic violence.
• Tiffany Dawn Hall, of 6918 Parks Road, Orwell, was indicted on one count of aggravated arson, a first degree felony, felonious assault, a second degree felony, grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, and one count of breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony.
Hall is accused of causing a substantial risk of physical harm to another person by means of fire or explosion, causing serious physical harm to a person, stealing a vehicle, and breaking into an unoccupied structure in Colebrook Township on May 23.
• Dalton Ray Barnum, of 5577 Ireland Road, Montville, was indicted on one count of aggravated robbery, a first degree felony.
Barnum is accused of committing or attempting to commit theft with a deadly weapon.
• Jeffery K. Barnard, 684 Main St., Conneaut, hazardous or no-passing zones, $50 and costs, reckless operation, $214 and costs
• Harbinder S. Bhogal, Branford, Ontario, overload, $136 and costs
• James E. Bradley Jr., Toledo, overload, $136 and costs
• Jozoph E. Braun, Polk, Pennsylvania, $80 and costs
• Charan P. Chatwal, Brampton, Ontario, overload, $80 and costs
• Jeffrey M. Christiansen, 4017 Lake Road, Conneaut, assured clear distance ahead, $150 and costs
• Russell Colon, Buffalo, New York, overload, $148 and costs
• Lonnie W. Crowell, Dunkirk, New York, overload, $80 and costs
• Brock Farley, 6263 Weaver Road, Conneaut, speeding, $25 and costs
• Mark H. Fedorchak, Erie, Pennsylvania, speeding, $130 and costs
• Dominick Fortunato Jr., Erie, Pennsylvania, overload, $80 and costs
• Raymond J. Gajoch Jr., Litchfield, overload, $80 and costs
• Donoll Gray Jr., Cheektowaga, New York, overload, $80 and costs
• Philip D. Johnson, Erie, Pennsylvania, speeding, $70 and costs
• Nicholas P. Kinney, Erie, Pennsylvania, no operator’s license, $50 and costs
• Chrisann Lewert, 3157 Maple Ave., Apt. F, Conneaut, speeding, $75 and costs
• Thomas L. Michaels, Akron, use of local streets, $150 and costs
• Christopher Ramey, 518 Benjamin St., Conneaut, attempted possession of drugs, $250 and costs, 90-day jail sentence (71 days conditionally suspended), credit for 19 days spent in jail prior to conviction, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a bar for two years; resisting arrest, $150 and costs, 90-day jail sentence (71 days conditionally suspended), credit for 19 days spent in jail prior to conviction, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a bar for two years
• Garrott A. Roson, Venango, Pennsylvania, overload, $145 and costs
• Zooshan Sadiq, Cambridge, Ontario, overload, $139 and costs
• Eslam Said, 2042 E. 42nd St., Ashtabula, speeding, $50 and costs
• Jose A. Santiago, Stuart, Florida, overload, $80 and costs
• Bryan S. Smith, North Warren, Pennsylvania, overload, $100 and costs
• Kayla L. Smith, 3025 Glover Drive, Ashtabula, speeding, $50 and costs
• Autumn L. Stonebraker, 6508 Bushnell Road, Conneaut, assured clear distance ahead, $150 and costs
• Donald Toth, 280 Cedar Road, Apt. 205, Conneaut, attempted resisting arrest, $150 and costs, 60-day jail sentence (59 days conditionally suspended), credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a bar for two years; menacing, $150 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a bar for two years
• Brett E. Williams, Middlefield, overload, $80 and costs
• Christopher J. Williams, 916 Mill St., Conneaut, speeding, $150 and costs
• Kevin M. Zastrocky, Newfane, New York, overload, $136 and costs
• Emily A. Smith, 76, and Pressley J. Keeler, 87, 30 Billow Beach, Ashtabula
• Terry L. Gillespie, 66, and Jennifer L. Foster, 47, 3849 Lake Ave., Ashtabula
• Daniel J. Passatore, 27, and Stephanie L. Ivol, 26, Crafton, Pennsylvania
• Ashton B. Shallenberger-Kershaw, 19, and Joline L. Cooper, 19, 2170 Jefferson Eagleville Road, Jefferson
• Tricia R. Tackett, 28, and Brian W. McCoy, 34, 275 Harbor St., Conneaut
• Andrew C. Miller, 22, 2967 S. Denmark Road, Dorset, and Lizzie E. Miller, 23, 6862 Route 193, Andover
• Samuel A. Glick, 20, 6737 Route 193, Andover, and Barbara E. Miller, 6862, Route 193, Andover
• Jaimie L. Leyda, 28, and Dale A. Watters II, 28, 250 North St., Conneaut
• Melissa C. Turner, 36, and Joshua P. Merva, 37,Weare, New Hampshire
• Kayla N. Sloan, 26, and Christopher R. Halsey, 25, Nashville, Tennessee
• John J. Detweiler Jr., 24, 5519 Warner Hollow Road, Windsor, and Maurine M. Troyer, 23, Huntsburg
• Hays J. Grapperhaus, 50, and Rachel L. Reed, 25, 3070 Lake Road, Conneaut
• Ciara R. Johnson, 28, and Keith B. Jones, 29, 1125 E. 18th St., Ashtabula
• Jamey D. Peden, 44, and James D. Dixon, 45, 1561 Barnum Road, Geneva
• Zoee M. Carr, 21, and Daniel W. Osterberg, 21, 4311 Sheffield Monroe Road, Kingsville
• Kathryn E. Pristov, 30, 499 Hanson Place, Geneva, and Christopher L. Hager, 32, Cleveland
• Nina M. Spence, 26, Steubenville, and Jon D. Laughlin, 57, Weirton, West Virginia
• Mariah L. Dean, 25, and Joshua M. Mitter, 32, 3211 Route 167, Jefferson
• Bernard J. Roskovics, 53, 1725 Harbor Ave., Ashtabula, and Melinda L. Snyder, 59, 4860 Bushnell Road, Conneaut
• Matthew A. Hallgren, 26, 1820 Lafevre Road, Geneva, and Megan K. Doherty, 26, 1311 Atkins Road, Geneva
• Paige Marie Johnson, 20, and Daniel Anthony Storms, 28, 6367 N. Ridge Road, Ashtabula
• Anthony David Ross Cafaro, 33, and Sara Lyn Dobensky, 31, Linesville, Pennsylvania
• Brandon Michael Gibson, 27, and Amy Elizabeth Noland, 26, Springfield, Oregon
• Marissa L. Shaffer, 29, and Jonathan P. Rohm, 33, 540 S. Broadway, Geneva
• Tyler Q. Loftus, 25, 2406 S. Ridge Road, Ashtabula, and Jordan N. Manning, 27, 2619 Highland Circle, Ashtabula
• Jenna J. Martin, 29, and Robert E. Bernardo, 38, 65 Cummings Ave., Geneva
• Hailey N. McNutt, 22, 1272 Mechanicsville Road, Rock Creek, and Austin J. Hall, 23, 5579 Footville Richmond Road, Rock Creek
• Katelyn S. French, 36, and Jeremy J. Burcham, 41, 268 Salem St., Conneaut
• Sharon L. Shinault, 74 and John G. Shinault, 74, 5320 Woodman Ave., Ashtabula
• Thomas M. Pokabla II, 47, Lake City, Pennsylvania, and Julia M. Hawkins, 44, Erie, Pennsylvania
• Stephanie A. Socko, 29, and Andrew J. Sanchez, 38, 2575 W. Center St., Ashtabula
• Jason H. Parnell, 46, and Jacqueline M. Hassell, 46, 805 Spring St., Conneaut
• Stephen P. Tharp Jr., 45, and Deborah A. Fields, 39, 161 W. Cedar St., Jefferson
• Michael G. Wilkinson, 23, and Megan L. Michael, 23, Baltimore, Maryland
• Todd D. Kinzel, 52, and Kimberly K. Griffiths, 39, 143 W. Main St., Apt. 9, Andover
• Aden R. Troyer, 21, 5653 Windsor Mechanicsville Road, Orwell, and Sara F. Miller, 28, 5783 Windsor Mechanicsville Road, Windsor
• Allen J. Byler, 21, 3838 Route 193, Dorset, and Barbara E. Petersheim, 21, 7000 Route 193, Andover
• Joleigh L. McAvoy, 20, and Marcus A. Udell, 20, 249 ½ S. Main St., Andover
• Mark A. Mathews, 61, and Janet L. Jyurovat Mathews, 60, 5372 Hadlock Road, Ashtabula
• Scott L. McIntyre, 44, and Sommer L. Safreed, 42, Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
• Megan D. Jackson, 20, and Michael A. Alazawi, 22,2412 Columbus Drive, Ashtabula
• Todd R. Baumgarten, 59, and Jenifer Dee, 47, 1121 Sill Road, Ashtabula
• Sandra E. Ortega Vera, 30, and Jose G. Gonzalez Cartagena, 33, 1101 Treelane Drive, Ashtabula
• Andrew E. Stapleton, 28, and Brittney M. Hayes, 30, Gilbert, Arizona
• John Henry D. Fisher, 6249 Route 45, Rome, and Sara J. Wengerd, 19, 5974 Hulburt Road, Rome
