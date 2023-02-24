EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Russell Allen Arnold, of 325 West 48th Street, Apartment 610, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of robbery, a second-degree felony, and one count of assault and one count of petty theft, first-degree misdemeanors.
Arnold is accused of inflicting, attempting to inflict or threatening to inflict harm on a person while committing a theft offense, causing or attempting to cause harm to a person, and stealing $53 on Dec. 8, 2022.
• Nayra Cancel, of 5340 Madison Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Cancel is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a person with a knife on Dec. 1, 2022.
• Justin Andrew Kreiling, of 5136 Gibbs Road, Andover, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of grand theft, a third-degree felony.
Kreiling is accused of trespassing in an unoccupied structure to commit a theft offense and stealing multiple antiques on July 12, 2022.
In another case, Kreiling was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony.
Kreiling is accused of conveying or attempting to convey drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility on Dec. 17.
• Dwayne Muncy, of 3226 Avondale Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony, and one count of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony.
Muncy is accused of conveying drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility and furnishing fentanyl or heroin to six people, causing them physical harm on Dec. 5, 2022.
• Wayne C Kuhn, of 3765 Austin Road, Geneva, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Kuhn is accused of causing or attempting cause physical harm to a family or household member on Dec. 10, 2022, after previously being convicted of a domestic violence offense.
• Phillip Jamell Hardimon, of 5211 Adams Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, first-degree felonies, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Hardimon is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing 300 or more grams of methamphetamine, possessing 300 or more grams of methamphetamine and possessing digital scales on Dec. 14, 2022.
• Michael L. Santana, of 521 Bunker Hill Road, Apartment 1, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
Santana is accused of altering, destroying, concealing or removing any record, document or thing to impair its value as evidence on Dec. 14, 2022.
• Mary Helena Hall, of 5579 Footville Richmond Road, Rock Creek, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Hall is accused of possessing 2.67 grams of methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia in North Kingsville on March 28, 2021.
• Caleb Xander Beach, of 2099 Windsor Road, Williamsfield, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.
Beach is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a pregnant family or household member on Dec. 22, 2022.
• Patricia Ann Greenlief, of 5118 Chestnut Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, first-degree felonies.
Greenlief is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing 300 or more grams of methamphetamine and possessing 300 or more grams of methamphetamine on Dec. 14, 2022.
• David Matthew Faulkerson, of 1433 Myrtle Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of arson registration violation, a fifth-degree felony.
Faulkerson is accused of failing to register or reregister as required on Jan. 7.
• Jonathan Brown, of 7233 Lamson Road, Bedford, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
Brown is accused of possessing cocaine in Ashtabula on March 9, 2022.
• Max S. Struble, of 181 Burrows Street, Geneva, was indicted on one count of aggravated menacing, a fifth-degree felony, and two counts of menacing by stalking, fourth-degree felonies.
Struble is accused of making a person believe Struble will cause their family serious physical harm, causing a person mental distress on July 12, 2022.
• Christopher Allen Berg, of 6001 North Avenue, Geneva, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
Berg is accused of possessing a firearm or dangerous ordinance on May 12, 2022, after being convicted of a felony.
• James Joseph O’Connor, of 1284 East Jefferson Street, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person and three counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, second-degree felonies.
O’Connor is accused of bringing obscene material that has a minor as one of its participants into the state and creating material showing a minor in a state of nudity between Dec. 12, 2021 and Feb. 1, 2022.
