EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Danielle Kenyon, of 4 Godek Street, Adams, Massachusetts, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies, and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them and one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance, first-degree misdemeanors.
Kenyon is accused of possessing cocaine and a fentanyl-related compound, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them and operating a vehicle under the influence of cocaine on Oct. 4, 2022.
• Keith William Paden, of 26 East Jefferson Street, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Paden is accused of possessing a mixture of controlled substances on Dec. 10, 2021.
• Jason J. Sweeney, of 22551 Seabrooke Avenue, Euclid, Marcos Hall, of 36 West Main Street, Number 2, Geneva, Keegan Klasen, of 835 South County Line Road, Geneva, and Jeffrey Lealon Griggs, of 28 Leslie Street, Geneva, were indicted on one count of grand theft and one count of vandalism, fourth-degree felonies.
They are accused of depriving the Lake County Metroparks of black walnut trees valued at $7,500 or more, and causing serious physical harm to black walnut trees between May 2 and July 19, 2022.
• Kenneth Reid Walker, of 2435 Columbus Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Walker is accused of possessing 3.68 grams of methamphetamine on May 14, 2022.
• Kalonte Ogletree was indicted on one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, a second-degree felony.
Ogletree is accused of possessing an eight-inch long homemade weapon while under detention on July 5, 2022.
• Kelly L Allen, of 10948 Spear Road, Painesville, was indicted on one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Allen is accused of stealing at least $2,756.58 between Feb. 24, 2017 and Feb. 3, 2020.
• Ian Michael Ward, of 7439 Pymatuning Lake Road, Andover, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Ward is accused of trespassing in an unoccupied structure to commit a theft offense between Nov. 1, 2020 and March 4, 2021.
• Derrick Prince, of 5314 Adams Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance and one count of driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, first-degree misdemeanors, and one count of violation of speed limits, a minor misdemeanor.
Prince is accused of carrying a firearm or dangerous ordinance after previously being convicted of a felony offense, carrying a concealed weapon, operating a vehicle while under the influence of marijuana, driving with a suspended license and speeding on Sept. 2, 2022.
In another case, Prince was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Prince is accused of causing serious physical harm to a person on Nov. 30, 2022.
• Marissa Marcy, of 234 West 50th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of burglary, a third-degree felony, and one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Marcy is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure to commit theft and stealing car keys on Dec. 14, 2022.
In another case, Marcy was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.
Marcy is accused of possessing between one and five grams of a fentanyl-related compound on July 16, 2021.
In another case, Marcy was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Marcy is accused of possessing a fentanyl-related compound on April 17, 2021.
• Jason Z. Hannold, of 599 State Street, Meadville, Pennsylvania, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony.
Hannold is accused of possessing a firearm or dangerous ordinance while a fugitive, causing or attempting to cause physical harm to two people, hampering the performance of an authorized act of a public official, and preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute, or distributing methamphetamine on Dec. 16, 2022.
• Kyle Patrick Leonard, of 16191 1/2 West Prospect Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.
Leonard is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a person with a knife on Dec. 16, 2022.
• Shannon Erick Gray, of 420 West 54th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability,a third-degree felony, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Gray is accused of possessing a firearm or dangerous ordinance after being convicted of a felony and causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a person with a gun on Dec. 4, 2022.
• Ryan J. Blake, of 4534 Lake Road East, Lot 76, Geneva, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Blake is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member in Ashtabula on Dec. 18, 2022, after previously being convicted of two domestic violence offenses.
• Julio M. Torres, of 277 Park Avenue, Apartment 2, Youngstown, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Torres is accused of possessing methamphetamine on Sept. 16, 2020.
• Shawn Gregory Summers, of 503 Main Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of forgery and one count of theft, fifth-degree felonies.
Summers is accused of forging a check and stealing cash between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2, 2022.
• Leysette Marie Vega, of 565 West Beech Street, Apartment D4, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Vega is accused of attempting to possess less than .1 grams of methamphetamine on May 6, 2022.
• Matthew R. Lower, of 2912 Adams Road, Kingsville, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Lower is accused of trespassing in an unoccupied structure to commit theft between Jan. 1 and Feb. 4, 2021.
In another case, Lower was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Lower is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure to commit a theft offense between Nov. 1, 2020, and March 4, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.