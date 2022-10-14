EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Fredrick Antonio Matthews, of 5020 West Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of trafficking in heroin, a third-degree felony, one count of possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Matthews is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing between one and five grams of heroin, possessing between one and five grams of heroin, and possessing baggies and a digital scale on Aug. 24, 2021.
• Megan Mae Eaton, of 1444 Thayer Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Eaton is accused of attempting to obtain trace amounts of methamphetamine and possessing a hypodermic or syringe on Dec. 25, 2021.
• Rayburn Lamonte Seawood, of 1619 West 19th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a first-degree felony, and two counts of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
Seawood is accused of discharging a firearm upon or over a public road or highway causing serious physical harm to a person and altering, destroying, concealing or removing something to impair its value as evidence on July 26 and 27 in Ashtabula.
• Tori Lynn Lister, of 1619 West 19th Street, Apartment A, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
Lister is altering, destroying, concealing or removing something to impair its value as evidence on July 26 and 27 in Ashtabula.
• Julius Devon Simmons, of 1557 Drexel Avenue Southwest, Warren, was indicted on one count of murder, an unclassified felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a first-degree felony and one count of obstructing justice, a third-degree felony.
Simmons is accused of causing the death of a person, causing serious physical harm to a person with a firearm, discharging a firearm on or over a public road, and hindering the discovery, apprehension, prosecution, conviction or punishment of another on July 26 and 27 in Ashtabula.
• Malikhi Jermaine Coleman, of 3125 Glover Drive, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of murder, an unclassified felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a first-degree felony, and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Coleman is accused of causing the death of another person with a firearm, causing physical harm to another person with a firearm, discharging a firearm on or over a public road or highway, and transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in a manner that it would be accessible to the driver or a passenger on July 26 and 27 in Ashtabula.
• Deonte Dwight Day, of 1928 Lambros Lane, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.
Day is accused of causing serious physical harm to a family or household member on July 23.
• Michael K Rowley, of 1523 West 9th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Rowley is accused of possessing methamphetamine on Feb. 21, 2021.
• Jamell Thomas Calhoun, of 38285 North Lane, Willoughby, was indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present and one count of theft of drugs, fourth-degree felonies.
Calhoun is accused of trespassing in a permanent or temporary habitation when any person was present or likely to be present, and stealing medications on June 15.
• Jason Hugh Parnell, of 805 Spring Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of violating a protection order, first-degree misdemeanors.
Parnell is accused of receiving, retaining or disposing of a handgun and violating the terms of a protection order or consent agreement on July 26.
• Scott Pine, of 6742 Lake Road West, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
Pine is accused of operating a motor vehicle to flee a police officer after receiving a signal to bring his vehicle to a stop on Nov. 11, 2018.
• David Vernon Barnard, of 1600 Lenox New Lyme Road, Number 44, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Barnard is accused of causing physical harm to a person with a baseball bat on Aug. 5, 2022.
• Felito Juan Martinez, of 28 Leslie Street, Geneva, was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Martinez is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure when another person was present in order to commit assault and causing or attempting to cause harm to a person on Aug. 28.
• Tyelor Gentre Rought, of 837 East Main Street, Geneva, was indicted on one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, one count of abduction and one count of having weapons while under disability, third-degree felonies, and one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Rought is accused of removing a person from the place they were found and restraining their liberty to terrorize or inflict serious physical harm upon them, possessing a firearm after previously being convicted of a felony, causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member, and resisting or interfering with a lawful arrest on Aug. 20.
• Tyelor Gentre Rought, of 1037 South Myers Road, Geneva, was indicted on one count of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony, and three counts of vandalism, fifth-degree felonies.
Rought is accused of impairing the ability of the Geneva Fire Department to respond to an emergency and breaking a panel, water handle, and camera owned by a governmental entity on Aug. 28.
• Germaine Deshawn Clark, of 2256 East 97th Street, Cleveland, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Clark is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing for distribution or distributing 2.39 grams of methamphetamine and possessing 2.39 grams of methamphetamine on May 2.
• Lamar Siler, of 1232 West 45th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of trafficking in cocaine and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies.
Siler is accused of selling or offering to sell .16 grams of cocaine and .1 grams of methamphetamine on Jan. 10.
