EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Nathan John Baron was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.
Baron is accused of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a drug-related felony and trespassing in a home on Aug. 20.
• Jeffery J Adams, of 1702 West Prospect Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of having weapons while under disability, third-degree felonies.
Adam is accused of shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing for distribution or distributing 3.67 grams of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm after previously being convicted of a drug-related felony on March 10.
• Ke’von Raheen Colbert, of 525 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, and Jamar Savon Bruner, of 817 Ohio Avenue, were indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in marihuana, a fifth-degree felony.
They are accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing for distribution or distributing less than 200 grams of marihuana and receiving a stolen vehicle on Jan. 22, 2020.
• Matthew Davis Hardin, of 5251 East Maple Avenue, Geneva, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Hardin is accused of possessing .92 grams of methamphetamine on June 5.
• Melvin Allen, of 1488 East 105th Street, Cleveland, was indicted on one count of trafficking in heroin, a fourth-degree felony.
Allen is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing for distribution or distributing 2.94 grams of heroin and fentanyl on Jan. 5.
• Eric R Osborne, of 621 West 30th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of trafficking in heroin, fifth-degree felonies.
Osborne is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing for distribution or distributing less than one gram of heroin on two separate instances on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25.
• Steven Alan Taylor, of 5514 Main Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.
Taylor is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing for distribution or distributing 6.8 grams of methamphetamine and between one and five grams of a fentanyl-related compound on March 4.
• Shoun Demarlo Matlock, of 418 Thayer Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.
Matlock is accused of possessing 6.93 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 21, 2019.
• Heather Lynn Bilbrey, of 5623 Lake Road West, Apartment 2, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Rick P. Noble, of 1126 West 3rd Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony.
Noble was given credit for 72 days in jail in this case.
• Anthony J. Woodall Jr. was sentenced to four years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Woodall received credit for 253 days in jail in this case.
• Jaydon Connor McRoberts, of 491 Center Road, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $3,500 personal recognizance.
• Arquan Butler, of 100 Gorski Street, Buffalo, New York, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Scotty Joe Brown Jr., of 5202 Summer Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to eight counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, second-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $25,000 or 10 percent.
• John Michael Laveck, of 2648 Arlington Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of robbery, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $50,000 or 10 percent, and Laveck was given credit for 33 days in jail in this case.
• Andrew M. Carlisle, of 6617 Jefferson Road, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $5,000 or 10 percent, and Carlisle was given credit for 30 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Carlisle was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $5,000 or 10 percent, and Carlisle was given credit for 30 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Carlisle was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $5,000 or 10 percent, and Carlisle was given credit for 30 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Carlisle was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $5,000 or 10 percent, and Carlisle was given credit for 30 days in jail.
• Katelyn M. Ramsey, of 4313 Middleridge Road, Perry, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $2,500 personal recognizance.
• Lawrence G. Cooper, of 820 West 38th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of cocaine, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $7,500 personal recognizance.
• Demar Lee Ezell, of 4310 Coleman Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance.
• Devahn Carson, of 382 Herkimer Street, Buffalo, New York, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Archie Butler, of 444 Westgate Road, Buffalo, New York, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Jessica Ann Rice, 34, and Thomas John Field II, 34, 3031 Logan Lane, Unit 15, Rock Creek
• Stephen Christopher Blascak, 21, Warren, and Nicole Alissa Tabor, 21, 8362 Simons Road, Williamsfield
• Randall Scott Jackson, 47, and Beth Ann Hedrick, 55, 2908 Route 167, Jefferson
• Dana Scott Pebbles, 59, 1233 E. 15th St., Ashtabula, and Tracy Lynn Hoyt, 49, 2099 State Road, Ashtabula
• Karen Louise Chapin, 58, and Scott Ray Williams, 55, 4703 North Monroe Ct., Conneaut
• Samantha Amber Gerred, 29, and Daniel Zachary Shannon, 27, 71 Swan St., Geneva
• Eugene Michael Szabo, 69, and Rhonda Kay Marcinko, 58, 1934 S. Ridge Road, Ashtabula
• Nicole Rae Sheely, 31, and Jonathan Michael Nearhoof, 33, Garner, North Carolina
• Ryan John Mastaski, 45, and Amy Beth Marquez, 43, 444 North Broadway, Geneva
• Kristine Elaine Polochak, 52, and John Albert Mann, 51, 5977 Route 6, Pierpont
• Gwendolyn May Coy, 46, and Nicholas Anthony DeCamillo Jr., 51, 3127 Avon Blvd., Ashtabula
• Kailey Ann Kromer, 18, 50 E. Main St., Orwell, and Steven Andrew Adkins, 20, 77 Noe Ave., Orwell
• Kyle Joseph Owens, 29, and Samantha April Rothacker, 31, 1360 Apollo Ct., Roaming Shores
• Danielle Lynn Beymer, 40, and Joseph Daniel Groubert, 39, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
• Sheena Teaona Fourqurean, 36, and Daniel Joseph Estep Jr., 39, 1715 Columbus Ave., Ashtabula
• Randi M. Lewis, 53, and Kacee Jo Rose, 43, 2017 Oriole Drive, Ashtabula
• Michael Alexander Omiecinski, 29, and Kimberly Ann Mansfield, 28, 114 Dorsey Ave., Orwell
• Aaron D. Detweiler, 22, 6200 Dodge Road, Rome, and Wilma S. Kempf, 22, 6311 Route 86, Windsor
• Victoria Marie Futty, 52, 67 W. Erie St., Jefferson, and Christopher Lee Benedict, 50, 2631 Route 6, Rome
• Shawn Lee Miller, 39, and Angie Richelle Rodriguez Ferrera, 29, 6413 Austinburg Road, Ashtabula
• Mary Katherine Chlam, 58, and Kathleen Denise Albert, 57, 3641 Padanarum Road, Geneva
• Kristen Marie Cross, 20, 33 W. Ashtabula St., Jefferson, and Kenneth Edmond Cutler, 33, 88 W. Jefferson St., Unit 8, Jefferson
• Snappr Lee Baldridge, 45, and Anastasia Joy Hall, 33, 6458 Loveland Road, Jefferson
• Angel Lorraine Randa, 42, and Michael Allen Massey, 41, 278 Lake Road, Conneaut
• Hgle Real Co. to Robert F. Jacoby and Darlene M. Jacoby, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .22 acre, $189,900
• Ryan Crowell to Michael F. Merritt and Michelle L. Merritt, Stanhope Kelloggsville Road, Denmark Township, 6.5 acres, $25,000
• Ruth Ann Manners, Kevin D. Lemons, Thompson Bros. Farms II LLC, Route 46, New Lyme Township, 18.3 acres, $97,510
• Larry R. Buckley to Noah Raymond Pierce, 508 W. Adams St. and 504 W. Adams St., Conneaut, .08 acre, $50,000
• Jacqueline M. Kato to Kaylin Hansen, 2035 Columbia Lane, Morgan Township, .23 acre, $168,500
• Joseph A. Zarlinga (trustee) to Mark Porto and Laura Porto, 6988 N. Club Side Drive, Williamsfield Township, .45 acre, $14,500
• Justin P. Rodriguez and Whitney M. Rodriguez to Mikayla Searles, 7287 Poore Road, North Kingsville, 1 acre, $140,000
• Laura J. Zellers, Herbert A. Shanklin, Felicia Risi, 4448 Lake Road, Geneva Township, .16 acre, $100,000
• Cecilia M. Cooper to Justin P. Rodriguez and Whitney Rodriguez, 6187 Robinhood Lane, North Kingsville, .45 acre, $200,000
• Gregory P. Ladd to Jerome Celico Jr., 5051 River Oak Drive, Harpersfield Township, 2 acres, $300,000
• Mary Elizabeth Miltner to Elizabeth Kirk, 910 W. Main Road, Conneaut, .22 acre, $139,500
• Andover Bank to James Radcliff, 5807 Erickson Drive, Saybrook Township, .17 acre, $51,000
• Kathleen A. Morgan to Ashtabula Hardwoods LLC, Route 193 and Mann Road, Cherry Valley Township, 7.3 acres, $91,344
• James M. Dennis to Mallory K. Blaha, 77 E. Satin St., Jefferson, .49 acre, $220,000
• James W. Lapierre and Debra M. Lapierre to Glen A. Cochran and Robin R. Cochran, Eastwood Street, Geneva, .22 acre, $20,000
• Myron Eldred and Rosmarie Eldred to Conneaut BTS Retail LLC, Monroe Township, 2.5 acres, $107,000
• Robert C. Bidinger and Mary E. Bidinger to Abby Flick and Jacqueline Tortorea, Starcraft Drive, Andover Township, $13,000
• David J. Westover and Jodi M. Westover to Andrew J. Wilson, Jefferson and Ninety Road, Plymouth Township, 1.7 acres, $10,100
• Claire R. Hill to Michael R. Creed Jr. and Sabrina B. Creed, 4986 Route 6, Andover Township, 5.2 acres, $22,500
• Patricia Johnson, Joanne L. Evans, Lori B. Liviola-Lamer, 6929 Arlene Drive, North Kingsville, .46 acre, $140,000
• Deborah Wing-Mulchin to Jeffrey T. Seltzer, 345 Liberty St., Conneaut, .34 acre, $244,885
• Tapp Properties Ltd. To Andrew Robert Lower, 759 Route 307, Jefferson Township, .5 acre, $85,000
• Ashley Bell to Stacy Jones, 1627 W. 11th St., Ashtabula, .25 acre, $50,000
• Kenn Ferrell and Wendy Ferrell to Russ Luce and Mary Luce, 1710 Pierpont Drive and Lake Crest Drive, Roaming Shores, $205,000
• James Britton to Jose A. Reynoso Ramirez, 905 E. 13th St., Ashtabula, .11 acre, $65,000
• MC3 Holdings Ltd. To Luhta Ventures LLC, 1119 Bridge St., Ashtabula, .09 acre, $153,562
• Robert P. Nichols and Randall B. Nichols to Ashtabula County Residential Services Co., East Center Street, North Kingsville, 1.3 acres, $189,900
• Courtney Rae Sposito, to KSS Enterprise LLC, 3103 Lincoln Ave., Ashtabula Township, .14 acre, $70,000
• Timothy Zee and Natalie Zee to Jeffrey A. Kaydo and Patricia J. Kaydo, Lake Park, Conneaut, .51 acre, $31,900
• John C. Markin, Okey G. Davis Sr., Barbara A. Davis, 5843 Hillcrest Ave., Ashtabula Township, .12 acre, $127,000
• Brian M. Rankin to Richard M. Latshaw, Lenox New Lyme Road, New Lyme Township, 2 acres, $11,000
• Larry S. Fargo to 998 Stevenson Ltd. 998 Stevenson Road, Plymouth Township, 6.2 acres, $250,000
• Rita Scovil to Daniel Sulzer, 5020 N. Ridge Road, Ashtabula Township, 23 acres, $140,000
• Thomas M. Dennison to James Dennison, 43 Fairview Drive, Conneaut, .06 acre, $13,700
• KB440JD Properties LLC to Kenn Ferrell and Wendy Ferrell, 3576 Plymouth Ridge Road, Sheffield Township, 6.8 acres, $225,000
• Michele Gage to Montgomery Street Homes LLC, 1607 E. 47th St., Ashtabula, .09 acre, $100,000
• Robert W. Stratton and Karen Stratton to Joanne Bordonaro, 1726 Mallard Ave., Andover Township, $21,000
• Becky L. Wortman and Lindy L. Collins et al to Timothy G. Hopes and Thomas E. Hopes, 8375 Route 45, Orwell Township, 120 acres, $200,000
• Vinette N. Kopetz (trustee) to Justin McNeil and Courtney McNeil, 6608 Lake Road, Geneva Township, 5 acres, $59,000
• Todd A. Dresnek to Richard Bryant Potter and Joy Potter Smith, 1207 W. 6th St., Ashtabula, .17 acre, $75,000
• Duane A. Bannister and Mary Alice Bannister to Brian A. Huffman and Debby L. Huffman, 940 Footville Richmond Road, Lenox Township, 9.3 acres, $18,000
• Michael H. Carkhuff to Joel F. Huffman and Kayla Huffman, 5629 New London Road, Saybrook Township, 1.7 acres, $180,000
• Superior Real Estate Group LLC to Tiffany N. Miller, 527 Thayer Ave., Saybrook Township, .15 acre, $125,000
• Michael A. Fuller and Cheryl A. Fuller to Brittany Block and Brennen Johnson, 3630 Marbre Court, Ashtabula Township, $187,000
• Jopco Properties Limited Liability Co. to Emerald Housing LLC, 551 Bunker Hill Road and 545 Bunker Hill Road, Ashtabula, $345,000
