EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Christopher Matthew Boucher, of 909 Harbor Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony, one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Boucher is accused of possessing 2.89 grams of fentanyl, possessing a digital scale, and a hypodermic or syringe on Sept. 21, 2021.
• Matthew R Lower, of 9 Biscoff Avenue, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Lower is accused of possessing less than .1 grams of methamphetamine and possessing a hypodermic or syringe on Dec. 22, 2020.
• Jaden Marquel Lawson, of 1715 Myrtle Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, a second-degree felony.
Lawson is accused of firing a gun into an occupied structure on Aug. 24.
In another case, Lawson was indicted on three counts of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, second-degree felonies.
Lawson is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to three people with a firearm and firing a gun into an occupied structure on Aug. 25.
• Lorenzo Deandre Jackson, of 1715 Myrtle Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, a second-degree felony.
Jackson is accused of firing a gun into an occupied structure on Aug. 24.
In another case, Jackson was indicted on three counts of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, second-degree felonies.
Lawson is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to three people with a firearm and firing a gun into an occupied structure on Aug. 25.
• Na'von Tyriq Rosado, of 1715 Myrtle Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted in one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, a second-degree felony.
Rosado is accused of firing a gun into an occupied structure on Aug. 24.
In another case, Rosado was indicted on three counts of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone.
Rosado is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to three people with a firearm and firing a gun into an occupied structure on Aug. 25.
• Shannon Marie Callihan, of 310 West 54th Street, downstairs apartment, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of assault and one count of petty theft, first-degree misdemeanors.
Callihan is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure to commit felonious assault, causing serious physical harm to another person, causing or attempting to cause physical harm to another person, and stealing car keys on Aug. 21.
• Timothy Grant Smith, of 2292 Peterson Road, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Smith is accused of causing serious physical harm to a person with a deadly weapon on Aug. 27.
• Terrence Devane, of 310 West 54th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of assault and one count of petty theft, first-degree misdemeanors.
Devane is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure, causing serious physical harm to another person with a deadly weapon, causing harm to another person, and stealing car keys on Aug. 21.
• Kory Jamel Butcher, of 3925 North Ridge Road East, Lot 75, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, a second-degree felony.
Butcher is accused of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure on Aug. 24.
In another case, Butcher was indicted on three counts of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, second-degree felonies.
Butcher is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to three people with a firearm and firing a gun into an occupied structure on Aug. 25.
• Alan Lee Reams, of 5907 Washington Boulevard, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Reams is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on Nov. 8, 2021, after previously being convicted of a domestic violence offense.
• George Bennie Cuthbertson, of 2158 Michigan Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Cuthbertson is accused of firing a gun over a public highway and causing or attempting to cause harm to property with a pistol on Aug. 25.
• Robert L Shelter, of 4436 Creek Road, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.
Shelter is accused of fleeing from police after being ordered to stop and preventing, obstructing or delaying the performance of authorized acts by a public official in Kingsville Township on Sept. 12.
