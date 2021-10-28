• Jaydon Connor McRoberts, 491 Center Road, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
McRoberts is accused of transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and possessing 13.96 grams of Psilocyn on Jan. 29
• Michael Derrick Tapia, of 3784 New Hudson Road, Orwell, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Tapia is accused of causing physical harm to a family or household member on Aug. 23, after previously being convicted of domestic violence.
• Scott Matthew Hughell, of 1433 West 4th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Hughell is accused of stealing property valued between $1,000 and $7,500 on Nov. 12 and 13, 2020.
• Javon Michael Smith, of 2230 Harbor Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.
Smith is accused of breaking into an occupied structure to commit a criminal offense on Feb. 26.
• Vincent Lee Noah, of 3583 Austin Road, Number 84, Geneva, was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.
Noah is accused of breaking into an occupied structure to commit a criminal offense on Feb. 26.
• Germaine Deshawn Clark, of 2256 East 97th Street, Apartment 3, Cleveland, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Clark is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on Sept. 9, after previously being convicted of domestic violence.
• Johnny B Sims, of 11321 Matilda Avenue, Cleveland, was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony.
Sims is accused of conveying or attempting to convey prohibited drugs into a government facility on March 9 through 11.
• Octavous Anthony Rayshawn Sanders, of 6604 Tarbell Avenue, Madison, was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony.
Sanders is accused of conveying or attempting to convey prohibited drugs into a government facility while any employee of the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction or the Department of Youth Services on Jan. 1.
• Quincy Lamont Hall, of 11250 Highland View Drive, Chardon, was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Hall is accused of conveying or attempting to convey prohibited drugs into a government facility and possessing 2 grams of methamphetamine on April 1.
• Demar Lee Ezell, of 4310 Coleman Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony.
Ezell is accused of possessing 6.76 grams of methamphetamine on Jan. 14.
• Dominic Trevon O’Neal, of 3558 East 108th Street, Cleveland, was indicted on one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.
O’Neal is accused of selling or attempting to sell 2.95 grams of fentanyl, carfentanil heroin and acetyl fentanyl on Aug. 12, 2019.
• Devahn Carson, of 382 Herkimer Street, Buffalo, New York, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Carson is accused of possessing .1 grams of oxycodone on Dec. 10, 2020.
• Arquan Butler, of 100 Gorsky Street, Buffalo, New York, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Butler is accused of possessing 4.5 grams of ocycodone on Dec. 10, 2020.
• Archie Butler, of 444 Westgate Road, Buffalo, New York, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Butler is accused of possessing 2.7 grams of oxycodone on Dec. 10, 2020.
• George Danko, Jr., of 476 Mill Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.
Danko is accused of selling or offering to sell 2.12 grams of fentanyl in Conneaut on Feb. 4, 2020.
• Misty Megan Atwell, of 4246 Route 84, Kingsville, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Atwell is accused of possessing .79 grams of methamphetamine on April 3.
• Marissa L. Pentek, of 132 Chestnut Street, Andover, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Pentek is accused of possessing .33 grams of methamphetamine.
• Derek Allen Lewis, of 132 Chestnut Street, Andover, was indicted on four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two third-degree felonies and two fourth-degree felonies.
Lewis is accused of selling or attempting to sell 7 grams of methamphetamine on March 30, 1.41 grams of methamphetamine on April 5, 7 grams of of methamphetamine on April 8 and 2.99 grams of methamphetamine on April 14.
• Amy M Parker, of 6466 Germantown Road, Lower Salem, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony and one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
Parker is accused of selling or attempting to sell 17.5 grams of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony.
In another case, Parker was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
Parker is accused of selling or attempting to sell 56.37 grams of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony on March 10.
• Daniel Alan Taylor, of 786 East 14th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of murder, an unclassified felony, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of obstructing justice, third-degree felonies and one count of gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony.
Taylor is accused of killing Crystal Dawn Garney with a firearm, altering, destroying or concealing evidence, providing false information and abusing a corpse in Ashtabula in September.
• Randall D Campbell, of 410 Thayer Avenue, Ashtabula, and Healther Ann Tinker, of 2020 Harbor Avenue, Ashtabula, were indicted on one count of tampering with evidence and one count of obstructing justice, third-degree felonies and one count of gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony.
They are accused of altering, destroying or concealing evidence, providing false information and abusing a corpse in Ashtabula in September.
• Sierra R Rumer, of 3404 Lake Avneue, Apartment 22, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Rumer is accused of causing serious physical harm to a person on Sept. 9.
•Bryson Brewer, of 609 Buffalo Street, Conneaut, Lilith Hayden, of 402 South Stanhope Kellogsville Road, Dorset, Kaylee Minor, of 88 Tee Street, Conneaut and Paul Guzzo, of 1446 State Road, Rock Creek, were indicted on one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony and one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
The group is accused of kidnapping a person, causing or attempting to cause physical harm to the victim with a knife, and stealing the victim’s wallet.
• Katelyn M Ramsey, of 4313 Middleridge Road, Perry, was indicted on one count of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
Ramsey is accused of possessing .28 grams of heroin on Jan. 27.
• Lane Robert Phillips, of 3291 Route 307, Austinburg, was indicted on one count of sexual battery, a third-degree felony.
Phillips is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with another person when their ability to control their conduct was substantially impaired on Nov. 29, 2020.
• Scotty Joe Brown, Jr., of 3325 Ridgewood Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on eight counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, second-degree felonies.
Brown is accused of creating, reproducing or publishing material showing a minor participating in sexual activity between July 28 and Sept. 30, 2020.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Andrew M. Carlisle, of 3734 South Ridge Road East, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony and one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, with GPS monitoring, and Carlisle was given credit for 15 days in jail in this case.
• David Lamar Pinson, of 2922 Glover Drive, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony and one count of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to nine months in jail.
In another case, Pinson pleaded guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or singal of a police officer, a third-degree felony and one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to nine months in jail.
The two sentences will be served consecutively.
