EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Joseph Holt-Wooten, of 5805 Shepard Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony and one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Holt-Wooten is accused of causing serious physical harm to a family or household member on June 16, 2022.
• Robert D. Corbin, of 495 Main Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Corbin is accused of causing serious harm to a CPD car microphone on July 21.
In another case, Corbin was indicted on two counts of vandalism, fifth-degree felonies.
Corbin is accused of causing serious physical damage to property owned by the Conneaut City Jail on July 23 and 24.
• Christopher Robert Jaworski, of 7544 Market Street, Apartment 209, Youngstown, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Jaworski is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member in Geneva Township on July 15, after previously being convicted of two domestic violence offenses.
• Lamar Siler, of 1232 West 45th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Siler is accused trespassing in an occupied structure to commit assault, and causing or attempting to cause physical harm to another person on Nov. 12, 2021.
In another case, Siler was indicted on one count of trespassing a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of assault and one count of domestic violence, first-degree misdemeanors.
Siler is accused of trespassing in a habitation when another person was likely to be present, recklessly causing serious physical harm to another person and causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on Jan. 23.
• Felito Juan Martinez, of 28 Leslie Street, Geneva, was indicted on one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, one count of domestic violence, a first-degree felony, one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor, and one count of criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Martinez is accused of causing a person to believe he would cause them or a household member physical harm, causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a household member, damaging another person’s property, and entering or remaining on land owned by another person in Geneva Township on July 23.
• Kenneth Michael Konet was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
Konet is accused of eluding or fleeing a police officer after being signaled to stop on Sept. 4, 2020.
