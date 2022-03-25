• David Cline, of 729 West 57th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of abduction, a third-degree felony.
Cline is accused of furnishing or administering a controlled substance to a minor at least two years his junior and restraining the liberty of a minor on Dec. 20 and 21, 2021.
• Nicolas Renninger, of 1551 West 8th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.
Nenninger is accused of causing physical harm to a household or family member, knowing the victim was pregnant at the time of the offense on Jan. 11.
• Stephen S Cady, of 6005 Hurlburt Road, Rome, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Cady is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a household or family member after previously pleading guilty or being convicted of a domestic violence offense.
• Aaron M. Burlingham, of 181 Elliot Avenue, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Burlingham is accused of causing serious physical harm to a person on Jan. 14.
• Robert Neal Bevins, of 5215 Hall Road, Dorset, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree felonies.
Bevins is accused of receiving property knowing or having reasonable cause to believe it had been stolen and transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator or a passenger on Feb. 3.
• Jack Wesley Patton, of 2014 East 31st Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, one count of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Patton is accused of causing physical harm to a family or household member after previously being convicted of a domestic violence offense, creating a substantial risk to the health and safety of a child while a parent, guardian or custodian of the child, and and hampering or impeding a public official in in the performance of their duties on Jan. 30.
• Clayton Joseph Dodge, of 5224 Stark Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Dodge is accused of possessing .0448 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 29, 2019.
• Jeremy Thomas Dickson, of 101 Leith Walk, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, and one count of inducing panic, a fourth-degree felony.
Dickson is accused of restraining the liberty of a person for the purpose of committing felonious assault, causing serious physical harm to a person, and causing the evacuation of a public place or otherwise causing serious public inconvenience or alarm by threatening to commit a violent offense on Jan. 31.
• Paul Michael Higgins, of 1239 West 48th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony.
Higgins is accused of failing to notify a sheriff of a change of address as required between July 1, 2021 and Feb. 14, 2022.
• Christina Lynn Damelio, of 12 South Davis Street, Girard, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Damelio is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on Feb. 26, after previously pleading guilty or being convicted of one count of domestic violence.
• Jose Guillermo Torres, of 814 West 48th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Torres is accused of possessing .1 grams of methamphetamine on March 31, 2021.
• Jennifer T. Soderstrom, of 1334 Dodgeville Road, Rome, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony.
Soderstrom is accused of selling or offering to sell 6.99 grams of methamphetamine on March 15, 2021.
• Thia D. Anderson and Marcus Watson, of 1518 Harbor Avenue, Ashtabula, were indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony.
They are accused of selling or offering to sell 27.86 grams of methamphetamine on May 25, 2021.
Watson was also charged with one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Watson is accused of possessing 10.49 grams of methamphetamine on June 1, 2021.
• Jeffrey Irvin Adams, of 3517 Station Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.
Adams is accused of selling or offering to sell 2.03 grams of fentanyl on April 6, 2021.
• Truxton James Mullett, of 185 East Main Street, Apartment 102B, Orwell, was indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a first-degree felony.
Mullett is accused of failing to notify the sheriff of a change in address as required on Feb. 10.
• Lawrence Arthur Schaffer, of 5210 Nathan Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, one third-degree felony and one fourth-degree felony.
Schaffer is accused of raping a minor and having sexual conduct with a minor between Dec. 22, 2012 and Dec. 22, 2017.
• Demetrius Daquan Thompson and Ashley Marie Lockwood, of 430 West 52nd Street, Ashtabula, were indicted on one count of possession of heroin, a second-degree felony, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony.
They are accused of possessing between 10 and 50 grams of heroin and between five and 10 grams of fentanyl on Oct. 28, 2021.
• Ryan Michael Spaid, of 590 Hidden Harbor Drive, Painesville, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Spaid is accused of possessing .1 grams of methamphetamine on Oct. 21, 2021.
• Wlima Lee Snyder, of 5552 Adams Avenue, Ashtabula,was indicted on two counts of rape, first-degree felonies.
She is accused of raping a minor between Sept. 21, 2019 and March 31, 2020.
• Walter Gail Garretson, of 1119 West 9th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on four counts of rape, first-degree felonies.
Garretson is accused of raping a minor between Sept. 21, 2019 and March 31, 2020.
• Michael Gologram, of 4030 Cleveland Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on five counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies.
Gologram is accused of having sexual contact with a minor between Nov. 9, 2019 and July 19, 2021.
• Michelle Lyn Guzzo and Jaiontai Maurice Henton, of 170 15th Street, Conneaut, were indicted on two counts of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case, third-degree felonies.
They are accused of intimidating an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case between Jan. 1 and Jan. 10.
• Richard Arthur Price, of 2861 East Union Road, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony.
Price is accused of failing to notify the sheriff of a change of address as required between Sept. 1, 2021 and Feb. 8, 2022.
• Demetreous Richard Shaw, of 4872 North Ridge Road East, Room 33, Geneva, was indicted on one count of vandalism and one count of attempted arson, fifth-degree felonies.
Shaw is accused of causing serious physical harm to an electrical box and attempting to cause or creating substantial risk of physical harm to a structure by means of fire or explosion on Jan. 22.
