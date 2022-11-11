EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Sara Murkens, of 140 Lincoln Street, Springboro, Pennsylvania, was indicted on one count of vehicular homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor and two counts of failure to stop after an accident, one second-degree felony and one fourth-degree felony.
Murkens is accused of negligently causing the death of another person while operating a vehicle and failing to stop after an accident that resulted in the death of another person on Aug. 9.
• Michael J Hardin, of 5251 East Maple Avenue, Geneva, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Hardin is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on June 14 after previously being convicted of a domestic violence offense
• Eugene Clark Cottom, of 527 West 36th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.
Cottom is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member after previously being convicted of a domestic violence offense and preventing, obstructing or delaying the performance of authorized acts within a public official’s duties on July 3.
• Joseph Ernest Woodworth was indicted on one count of arson, a fourth-degree felony.
Woodworth is accused of causing or creating a substantial risk of harm to the Ashtabula Police Department by means of fire or explosion on Aug. 5.
• Brian Lee Potts Jr., of 860 Center Street, Apartment 2, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Potts is accused of trespassing in an unoccupied structure to commit theft and stealing tools and U.S. currency between May 25 and May 28, 2018.
• Kimberly R Shepard was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Shepard is accused of possessing .28 grams of methamphetamine on March 25.
• Michael L Lacy, of 70 South 21st Street, Apartment A, Columbus, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Lacy is accused of knowingly causing serious physical harm to another person on Aug. 20.
• Michael Hardin, of 364 West Liberty Street, Geneva, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Hardin is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on March 11 after previously being convicted of two domestic violence offenses.
• Scott Russell Pine, of 6742 Lake Road West, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Pine is accused of possessing hydrocodone and baggies, a digital scale and syringes on March 3.
In another case, Pine was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Pine is accused of possessing .28 grams of a mix of heroin, tramadol and fentanyl on Oct. 28, 2021.
• Margaret Rose Martin, of 10760 Ravenna Road, Apartment 202, Twinsburg, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Martin is accused of possessing methamphetamine and causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member.
• Eric Duncan Derricoatte, of 616 West 39th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of trafficking in cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine, fourth-degree felonies, and one count of possessing criminal tools, one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, four counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and two counts of trafficking in cocaine, fifth-degree felonies.
Derricoatte is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing 9.2 grams of cocaine, possessing 9.2 grams of cocaine, possessing scales, baggies and a cellphone, possessing .18 grams of fentanyl, selling or offering to sell .44 grams of fentanyl, selling or offering to sell .19 grams of cocaine, selling or offering to sell .49 grams of fentanyl, selling or offering to sell .37 grams of tramadol, butanoate, and fentanyl, selling or offering to sell .32 grams of cocaine, and selling or offering to sell .38 grams of fentanyl on April 19.
• Michael Gabriel Perrotti, of 1706 East 48th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felonies.
Perrotti is accused of selling or offering to sell 6.98 grams of methamphetamine, 6.34 grams of methamphetamine, 6.67 grams of methamphetamine and 5.85 grams of methamphetamine, and possessing 5.85 grams of methamphetamine in February.
• Dwayne Michael Turnquist, of 2125 Tryon Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of involuntary manslaughter, first-degree felonies, one count of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Turnquist is accused of causing the death of a person by trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, causing the death of a person by corrupting another with drugs, providing drugs to a person resulting in serious physical harm, and selling or offering to sell a fentanyl-related compound on Sept. 25, 2019.
• Lenny Charles Kirby, of 550 West Main Street, Madison, was indicted on one count of forgery, a fifth-degree felony.
Kirby is accused of writing a fraudulent check in Geneva-on-the-Lake on Dec. 18, 2021.
• Scott G Schmittlein, of 3700 Station Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class, fifth-degree felony.
Schmittlein is accused of stealing money and a truck from an elderly person in Geneva-on-the-Lake between May 1 and Dec. 17, 2021.
• Matthew Kirk, of 228 Progress Place, Number 7, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felonies, and one count of possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony.
Kirk is accused of selling or offering to sell 23.31 grams of methamphetamine on March 16, 2021, and selling or offering to sell 55.21 grams of methamphetamine and possessing 4.3 grams of fentanyl and heroin on March 19.
• Joshua J. Eubank, of 5948 Ogden Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two third-degree felonies and one fourth-degree felony, one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies.
Eubank is accused of selling or offering to sell one gram of methamphetamine, on Dec. 8, 2020, offering to sell 3.64 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 24, 2021, 3.5 grams of methamphetamine on March 8, 2021, and possessing .56 grams of methamphetamine and possessing .24 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl on March 12, 2021.
