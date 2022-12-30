• Jerry Lynn McCormick, of 806 Spring Street, Apartment 5, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of importuning, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor.
McCormick is accused of soliciting a minor to engage in sexual conduct with him, and having sexual conduct with a minor on July 29.
• Angela Fisher, of 5650 Woodman Avenue, Lot 78, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, a second-degree felony, one count of using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Fisher is accused of discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, carrying or using a firearm while under the influence, and preventing, obstructing or delaying the performance of authorized acts by a public official on Sept. 11.
• Shaun Kenyota Proctor, of 1525 East 46th Street, Upper Apartment, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of assault, a fourth-degree felony, one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, one count of resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of driving under suspension, an unclassified misdemeanor.
Proctor is accusing of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to two peace officers, investigators of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, firefighters, or people performing emergency medical service, preventing, obstructing or delaying the performance by a public official of an authorized act, resisting or interfering with his authorized arrest, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
• Jared Jennings Ramey, of 5730 Graham Road, Pierpont, was indicted on one count of domestic violence and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Ramey is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member and causing or attempting to cause physical harm to another person on Sept. 28.
• Terrance Darnell Carson, of 5419 Madison Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of attempted burglary, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of violating a protection order, first-degree misdemeanors.
Carson is accused of attempting to trespass in an occupied structure to commit a crime, and violating the terms of a protection order on Aug. 6 and 7.
• Dejuan Cantu, of 4546 North Ridge Road East, Geneva, was indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony, one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Cantu is accused of trespassing in a habitation, stealing food, and damaging display racks on May 12.
• Rickie L Neyhard, of 5538 Route 193, Kingsville, was indicted on one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of assault and one count of resisting arrest, first-degree misdemeanors.
Neyhard is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a peace officer, preventing, obstructing or delaying the performance by a public official of an authorized act, causing or attempting to cause harm to a person, and interfering with his lawful arrest on Sept. 23.
• Drew Dominic Duva, of 2605 North Bend Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Duva is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a peace officer, investigator of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, a firefighter, or a person performing emergency medical service and interfering with his lawful arrest on Oct. 14.
• Hamid Majed Hamza al-Ramadan, of 5650 Woodman Avenue, Lot 76, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
al-Ramadan is accused of knowingly causing serious physical harm to another person with a deadly weapon on Oct. 16.
• Katherine I Summers, of 153 Poplar Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property and one count of vandalism, third-degree felonies.
Summers is accused of receiving stolen property and damaging property worth $150,000 or more between Jan. 1 and June 15.
• Jeremy Allan Knezeak, of 2980 High Street, Rock Creek, was indicted on one count of obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony.
Knezeak is accused of hindering the discovery, apprehension, prosecution, conviction or punishment of another for a crime, assisting another to benefit from the commission of a crime, or harboring or concealing another person or child on Sept. 10, 2018.
• Felito J Martinez, of 62 Leslie Street, Geneva, was indicted on two counts of vandalism, fifth-degree felonies.
Martinez is accused of causing serious physical harm to property owned by a government facility on Sept. 17.
• Aaron Robert Talmo, of 425 Eastwood Street, Geneva, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Talmo is accused of causing serious physical harm to another person on Sept. 4.
