EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Hadjie Lazu-Rivera Jr., of 3129 Glover Drive, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and one count of abduction and one count of domestic violence, third-degree felonies.
Lazu-Rivera is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure to commit domestic violence and/or abduction, restraining the liberty of a person, and causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on June 15, 2021, after previously being convicted of two domestic violence offenses.
• Daylevauntae Aaron Wofford, of 5105 Chestnut Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Wofford is accused of possess 3.13 grams of methamphetamine on Jan. 12.
• Aaron Marshall Carver, of 3401 Harmon Hill Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Carver is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on May 14, after previously being convicted of a domestic violence offense.
• Charles Robert Beatman, of 298 Depot Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Beatman is accused of transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a way it was accessible to the driver or a passenger and unlawfully carrying or concealing a handgun on May 5.
• Jack Wesley Patton, of 2014 East 31st Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of burglary, a second-degree felony, one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony.
Patton is accused of trespassing in an occupied strcture in order to commit menacing by stalking and/or domestic violence, causing a person to believe he would cause physical harm or causing mental distress to them or a family member, and causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on May 16, after previously being convicted of two domestic violence offenses.
• Michael Mandel Buis, of 5225 Forest Avenue, Maple Heights, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability and one count of trafficking in cocaine, third-degree felonies, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Buis is accused of possessing a firearm after previously being convicted of a felony, preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing between 10 and 20 grams of cocaine, and possessing scales on May 26.
• Daryl W Slapnicker, of 1887 Plymouth Gageville Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Slapnicker is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on Aug. 17, 2021, after previously being convicted of a domestic violence offense.
• Alexander Neal Bowlin, of 17 Di Nardo Court, King City, Ontario, Canada, was indicted on one count of burglary, a third-degree felony, and one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bowlin is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure in order to commit theft, and stealing a bathrobe on May 2.
• David Allen Shumaker, of 607 Thayer Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony, one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Shumaker is accused of possessing a fentanyl-related compound on June 25, 2021.
• Jason Lynn Johnson, of 425 West 52nd Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Johnson is accused of possessing 8.99 grams of methamphetamine and a mix of fentanyl and tramadol on March 24, 2021.
• Erwin Cyril Coleman, of 1541 Columbus Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine and three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.
Coleman is accused of possessing 42 10 mg tablets of Oxycodone, 25 5 mg tablets of oxycodone, 1.5 grams of of methamphetamine and cocaine on May 23, 2021.
• Tierre W Anderson, of 4227 Park Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
Anderson is accused of causing serious physical harm to another person while in possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm after previously being convicted of a felony, and possessing cocaine on May 13.
• Aaron C Frederick, of 444 Traxler Road, Dorset, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Fredrick is accused of receiving a stolen motorized trencher on Nov. 12, 2021.
• Codey Aldon Kessler, of 520 Millard Avenue, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Kessler is accused of stealing a motorized trencher on Nov. 12, 2021.
• Anthony James Urch, of 3303 Fink Road, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
Urch is accused of possessing a firearm while a fugitive from justice on June 18.
• Thomas Francis Kelly, of 1722 West 9th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Kelly is accused of possessing 3.59 grams of methamphetamine on April 22, 2020.
• Edward Eugene Thomas was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Thomas is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a household or family member on April 17, after previously being convicted of two domestic violence offenses.
• David Lee Stoakes, of 2451 Sodom Road, Orwell, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
Stoakes is accused of possessing a firearm on June 5 after previously being convicted of a felony.
• Balbino Mendez Roman, of 4546 North Ridge Road East, Lot 27, Geneva, was indicted on one count of trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony, one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.
Roman is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing 115.73 grams of cocaine, transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a away that it was accessible to the driver or a passenger, and obstructing the performance of an authorized act by a public official on Oct. 2, 2021.
• Rick Adam Woodworth, of 132 1/2 Maruba Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Woodworth is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member after previously being convicted of domestic violence and obstructing the performance of an authorized act by a public official on May 25.
• Christopher Henry Peck, of 5303 Lake Road East, Geneva, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Peck is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a household or family member on May 29, after previously being convicted of a domestic violence offense.
• Jacob Alexander Pursley was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Pursley is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member after previously being convicted of a domestic violence offense and abusing a child on April 27.
• James Robert Carle, of 5139 University Drive, Geneva, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Carle is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on May 1.
• Gary Anthony Moscorelli, 2941 South Ridge Road East, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in heroin and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fourth degree felonies.
Moscorelli is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing a fentanyl-related compound and between one and five grams of heroin, and transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a away that it was accessible to the driver or a passenger on July 5.
• Jami Lynn Sloan, of 815 East 18th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Sloan is accused of operating a vehicle to elude police after being signaled to stop and stealing a motor vehicle on March 19.
