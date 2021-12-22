• Steven Errol Graham was indicted on one count of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordinance, a third-degree felony.
Graham is accused of stealing a firearm between Oct. 7 and 8.
In another case, Graham was indicted on one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Graham is accused of stealing a credit card between Oct. 21 and 25.
• Steven Errol Graham, of 716 West 38th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of theft, fifth-degree felonies.
Graham is accused of stealing credit cards on Oct. 13.
In another case, Graham was indicted on one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Graham is accused of stealing a credit card on Oct. 27.
In another case, Graham was indicted on one count of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordinance.
Graham is accused of stealing a firearm between Oct. 26 and Oct. 27.
• Carmen Blankenship, of 221 North Mecca Street, Apartment 3, Cortland, was indicted on one count of disrupting public services and one count of domestic violence, fourth-degree felonies.
Blankenship is accused of purposefully impairing a telephone being used for public service or emergency communications and causing physical harm to a family or household member on Nov. 4.
• Michael T. Olsen, of 443 Buffalo Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of cruelty to companion animals, a fifth-degree felony.
Olsen is accused of causing serious physical harm to a companion animal in Conneaut on Oct. 21.
• Stephen Allen Stemple, of 3039 Priest Street, Kingsville, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Stemple is accused of possessing .22 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 28 and 29.
• George Santiago Soto, of 510 West 58th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
Soto is accused of possessing a deadly weapon while committing a theft on Nov. 12.
• Glenn G Bryant, of 6629 North Ridge Road West, Geneva, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bryant is accused of possessing 1.69 grams of methamphetamine on April 25.
In another case, Bryant was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bryant is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering preparing to distribute or distributing 10.6 grams of of methamphetamine on Feb. 17.
In another case, Bryant was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, and two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies.
Bryant is accused of possessing 20.29 grams of methamphetamine between Oct. 27 and Nov. 6, 2020, possessing .94 grams of fentanyl on Oct. 27, 2020 and possessing .28 grams of fentanyl on Sept. 3, 2020.
• Christopher L. Rose was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Rose is accused of breaking into an unoccupied structure to commit theft on Feb. 1, 2020.
• Anthony M. Lariche Jr., of 4860 Francis Drive, Geneva, was indicted on six counts of rape, first-degree felonies.
Lariche is accused of engaging in sexual conduct through force or threat of force in Geneva-on-the-Lake between Aug. 14, 2008 and Aug. 13, 2011.
• Dante Wayne Brown, 722 West 39th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Brown is accused of possessing 3.32 grams of methamphetamine on March 22.
• Staci Lynn Johnson, of 337 Centennial Street, Geneva, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Johnson is accused of possessing .11 grams of methamphetamine on March 22.
• Ariann McLaughlin Barile, 26, and Brian Andrew Smith, 26, 6418 Hiram Ave., Ashtabula
• Paige Marie Dondorfer, 26, and Allan Scott Burk, 30, 6827 S. River Road, Geneva
• Tyler Dane Wawrowski, 27, 123 Westview Drive, Jefferson, and Caitlin Alexandra Sukalac, 26, 537 Penny Lane, Jefferson
• Erin Nicole Kolakowski, 22, and Charles Michael Royer, 27, 5801 S. Wright St., Kingsville
• Marc Philip Nalow, 54, and Tiffany Renee Abercrombie, 42, 4144 Brydle Road, Kingsville
• Michelle Lynn Tisdale, 24, 7272 Hatches Corners Road, Conneaut, and Brandon Louis Fyock, 27, Niles
• Katelyn Danielle Weahkee, 18, 285 Cleveland Court, Conneaut, and Dean Kenneth Blood, 30, Alliance
• Timothy Quinton Little, 60, and Kathy Rose Nolan, 48, 2880 Shirley St., Ashtabula
• Samantha Lee Rafail, 26, 1663 Tioga Court, Andover, and Korey Stanley Jeffrey, 26, 4078 North Broadway, Geneva
• Robert Alan Pierce, 68, and Tina Marie Carducci, 49, 2583 Tower Road, Dorset
• Brandy Mae Tracy, 35, and Louis Adam Hecht, 40, 4112 Creek Road, Conneaut
• Amber Renee Cleveland, 22, 3945 Creek Road, Conneaut, and Tyler Raymond Welton, 25, 1349 E. 27th St., Ashtabula
• Carlos Rafael Gonzalez Medina, 25, and Karen Nicole Rios Ocasio, 23, 6129 Bardmoor Blvd., Ashtabula
• Dale Ricardo Martin, 80, and Carol Anne Frederick, 69, 3779 Mechanicsville Road, Rock Creek
• Kortney Lynn Jeanne Squibbs, 25, and Justin Michael Seidner, 28, 2396 Route 322, Orwell
• Michael Gregory Kenenske, 38, and Rachel Denise Carlson, 38, 134 Swan St., Geneva
• Enos B. Yoder, 21, 5848 Beckwith Road, Pierpont, and Effie H. Miller, 23, 3074 Middle Road, Pierpont
• Alexis Omar Caraballo Rivera, 39, and Carla Michelle Martinez Rivera, 42, 1752 Robin Circle, Ashtabula
• Kevin Andrew Kirby, 38, and Michelle Marie Fobes, 37, 1351 E. 27th St., Ashtabula
• Shawn Michael Durkovic, 45, and Jackeline Sanjuan Lopez, 40, 653 Seven Hills Road, Ashtabula
• Kayla Renee Spangler, 27, 690 Maple Ave., Conneaut, and Jeffrey Warren Westmoreland, 32, 573 Wrights Ave., Conneaut
• Melissa Sue Thomas, 47, and William Eugene Brockway, 40, 202 W. Main Road, Lot 125, Conneaut
• Erica A. Baker, 444 W. Main Road, No. 302, Conneaut, public intoxication, $150 and costs
• Thomas C. Balasz, 347 W. 35th St., Ashtabula, rear red reflectors, $150 and costs
• Theodore Beatman, 4116 E. Center St., Conneaut, improper starting and backing, $50 and costs
• Robert A. Beville, 5064 Root Road, Conneaut, safety belt (driver), $50 and costs
• Nancy I. Biscotti, 724 Whitney Road, Conneaut, operation of vehicle at stop sign, $50 and costs
• Bruce Britton, 17 Parkview Drive, Conneaut, obstructing official business, $150 and costs, 90-day jail sentence (62 days conditionally suspended), credit for 28 days spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years; resisting arrest, $150 and costs, 90-day jail sentence (62 days conditionally suspended), credit for 28 days spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years; aggravated disorderly conduct, $50 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years; drug paraphernalia, $50 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years
• John V. Dorka Jr., Chardon, overload, $607 and costs
• Michael Eichele, 527 Madison St., Conneaut, domestic violence, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (170 days conditionally suspended), may participate in community work service program, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years
• Veronica L. Griswold, 466 Broad St., Conneaut, operation of vehicle at stop sign, $50 and costs; failure to signal turn, $50 and costs; expired plates, $50 and costs
• Terry Hobson, 289 Sandusky St., Conneaut, assault, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended
• Shakeya K. Hyman, Columbia, South Carolina, overload, $121 and costs
• Chelsi R. Lago, 490 Sherman St., Conneaut, no operator’s license, $150 and costs; sign or post on windows/wipers, $10 and costs; no operator’s license, $150 and costs
• Kristie McCumber, 553 Buffalo St., Conneaut, aggravated menacing, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (178 days conditionally suspended), credit for two days spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years
• Kylee R. Oliver, 249 Salem St., Conneaut, safety belt (driver), $50 and costs
• Lillian B. Patterson, 375 Bliss Ave., Conneaut, expired plates, $50 and costs
• Teila M. Pursley, 202 W. Main Road, Lot 126, Conneaut, assured clear distance, $100 and costs
• John R. Redding Jr., 518 Chadman, Conneaut, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, $400 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (167 days conditionally suspended), may attend program in lieu of three days in jail, license suspended two years, limited driving privileges possible, restricted license plates required, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years
• John C. Rozalski, 7024 Richardson Road, Conneaut, speeding, $75 and costs
• Sierra R. Seese, 392 Residence St., Conneaut, assured clear distance ahead, $75 and costs
• Wayde A. Shankle, 143 Marshall St., Conneaut, no operator’s license, $150 and costs, 50 hours of community work service if not a valid licensed driver; expired or unlawful plates, $50 and costs
• Tammy L. Stovall, 424 ½ Harbor St., Conneaut, disorderly conduct, $100 and costs
• Benjamin Strader, 407. W. Main Road, Conneaut, disorderly conduct, $25 and costs
• Caleb A. Thiebeau, Tipp City, overload, $80 and costs
• Nicole Unruh, 514 Parker St., Conneaut, expired or unlawful license plates, $50 and costs
• Delaine E. Yopp, 242 Park Place, Conneaut, disorderly conduct, $150 and costs
• Ashley M. Meyers and Jason Bassin to Jesus Estrada and Dominque A. Estrada, 916 E. 15th St., Ashtabula, .1 acre, $75,000
• Melvin D. Byler to Katie A. Miller and Daniel H. Miller, 6216 Huntley Road, Windsor Township, 10 acres, $70,000
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Alfredo Lozano Hernandez, 228 W. 53rd St., Ashtabula, .15 acre, $55,000
• Koperna Sophiam Trust and Cheryl Ann Koperna (trustee) to James R. Bridenstine and Danielle R. Bridenstine, 720 Route 322, Colebrook Township, 2 acres, $60,000
• Hgle Real Co LLC to Richard T. Gebbie (trustee) and The Richard T. Gebbie Revocable Trust, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .20 acre, $189,900
• Joyce A. Rebhun to Margaret M. Bratt and Wyatt A. Bratt, 1812 Route 45, Austinburg Township, 1.2 acres, $108,770
• Marlene A. Carlson to Michael Evans and Melissa Evans, Traveler Road, Andover Township, $5,000
• Robert Hilston and Kathleen Hilston to John J. Powalie and Christopher J. Powalie, 208 Caper Place and 209 Caper Place, Andover Township, $17,600
• Gordon Wilber to Julie A. Oberg and Steven M. Oberg, 3090 Mechanicsville Road, Trumbull Township, 2.1 acres, $196,000
• Edward Frank to Brianna N. Kibler, 5678 Laskey Road, Hartsgrove Township, 2 acres, $134,000
• Tony Padovic and Jadranka Padovic et al to John R. Detweiler, Caine Road, Pierpont Township, 52.5 acres, $135,000
• Gromacki Revocable Living Trust to Chad Boyle, 601 Lakeview Ave., Conneaut, .47 acre, $17,000
• Harper Valley Preserve Inc. to Norvell L. Todd and Stacey M. Todd, N. River Road, Harpersfield Township, 2.4 acres, $115,000
• Enos Byler to WSW Properties LLC,7613 Jefferson Road, Ashtabula Township, .55 acre, $66,000
• Corey F. Graham and Ashlyn Graham to Kevin Richard Sullivan and Michelle Rae Labatte, 2095 South Park Lane, Morgan Township, .25 acre, $190,000
• Rueban M. Schwartz to Roberto Montes Vargas, 257 E. Main Road, Conneaut, .35 acre, $100,000
• Donna M. McGrath (successor trustee), Dorothy M. Andrus Revocable Living Trust, Scott E. Andrus, 4699 Lake Road, Geneva-on-the-Lake, $266,667
• BNZ Properties LLC to Walter J. Koch and Glenna L. Koch, 800 Harbor St., Conneaut, .22 acre, $140,000
• Nancy M. Teed to Emma Lee Taylor, 1001 Lincoln Drive, Conneaut, .52 acre, $150,000
• Joann E. Yoder and Catherine Eippert to Keith G. Frederick and Vickie L. Frederick, 6915 Morningview St., .57 acre, $60,000
• Jamie P. Rawlins to Bradon Dell and Crystal Dell, 390 Beaver St., Conneaut, .20 acre, $108,000
• Lacey L. Lewis to Robert T. Seegert and Sandra Seegert, 462 Carl St., Conneaut, .34 acre, $82,500
• Alice F./ Dreslinski and Freda J. Stills to Alice F. Dreslinski and Andrew D. Dreslinski, Fox Road, Kingsville Township, 5 acres, $13,650
• Andrew L. Weaver and Andrew D. Weaver to Steven Ray Weaver and Annie E. Kurtz, 3543 Waters Road, Orwell Township, 16.2 acres, $148,000
• Wilfred R. Kleppel and Joan F. Holt et al to David V. Allen and Cindy M. Allen, Mechanicsville Road, Harpersfield Township, 51.7 acres, $145,000
• Timothy J. Dagg and Sandra J. Dagg (trustees) to Lori L. Funkhouser, 4267 Lake Road, Geneva Township, .23 acre, $299,000
• Robert M. Melcher and Ruth Melcher to Wendy Anne Fusco, Lancashire Drive, North Kingsville, $300
• Hgle Real Co LLC to Joseph A. Bigler and Kristin E. Bigler, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .25 acre, $169,900
• Jonea A. Cassin to Timothy Morse and Deborah Morse, 5618 Station Road, Rome Township, 5.3 acres, $239,000
• Scott R. Cromling and Marian Cromling to Lester J. Desalvo and Kelly J. Desalvo, 7215 Smith Road, Williamsfield Township, $105,000
• Michael Richard Starkey II, Sondra Cowan, Monica A. Byram, 5012 Higley Road, Hartsgrove Township, 5 acres, $260,000
• Mitchell H. Sahadi and Lisa A. Crites to David Lewandowski and Olivia A. Lewandowski, 2001 Old Farm St., Plymouth Township, .46 acre, $133,000
• Lake Erie Land Company to Mark J. Luoma and Janice E. Luoma, Logging Court, Geneva, $26,000
• Manuel R. Encinas to Larry R. Brady and Lynne R. Brady, 4835 Lake Road, Ashtabula Township, 2 acres, $66,100
• Angela K. Thirion to Steven Varano and Stacey Varano, 7250 Route 322, Williamsfield Township, .98 acre, $14,000
• Myron B. Niemi to Brown Family Properties LLC, 2210 E. Prospect Ave. and 2212 E. Prospect Ave., Ashtabula Township, .24 acre, $93,000
• Amy Lyn Potsko to Bobby M. Miller, 6071 Route 322, Windsor Township, 10.8 acres, $260,000
• Elsa M. Gabriel, Brent D. Buell, Mark D. Walters, 6612 Fourth Ave., Andover Township, .67 acre, $38,000
• G. David Marshall and Mary Lou Marshall (trustees) to Spring Family Properties LLC, Carpenter Road, Saybrook Township, 5 acres, $42,000
• Maureen Cragon Varckette, Suzanne Cragon Lauer et al, Ralph A. Varckette, Union Avenue, Saybrook Township, .38 acre, $6,400
• Kenneth A. Feather and Misty N. Feather to Ted Lee Darnley, 5839 Ninevah Road, Saybrook Township, 2.4 acres, $15,000
• Sandra L. Beauclair to Danielle Anne Emerick and Michael Todd Emerick, 4280 Route 534, Hartsgrove Township, 48.8 acres, $330,000
• Kenneth A. Feather and Misty N. Feather to John Emanuel Protch, Ninevah Road, 2.4 acres, $15,000
• Jessica I. Garcia to Larkin Street Homes LLC, 2701 Douglas Road, Saybrook Township, .62 acre, $139,000
• James F. Dimare and Catherine S. Dimare to Jordyn A. Kelley and Larissa L. Kelley, 2347 Austinburg Road, Saybrook Township, 2.7 acres, $276,500
• Joe D. Miller and Laura J. Miller to Daniel J. Miller and Mary L. Miller, 7051 Mechanicsville Road, Windsor Township, 3 acres, $117,200
• Darcie M. Fox, Jeffrey S. Piatek, Raymond K. Dillworth, 1332 Forman Road, Austinburg Township, 22.5 acres, $380,000
• Charles F. Shaw Jr. to Jimmie E. Ward, 5303 Nathan Ave., Ashtabula, .09 acre, $60,000
• Patrick R. Hamilton to Kyle Adkins and Kayla Adkins, 3811 South Ridge Road, Kingsville Township, .8 acre, $234,000
• Beverly J. Burlingame (trustee) and Burlingame Family Trust to Jason A. Helsel and Brandy Helsel, 20 S. Sycamore St., Jefferson, .36 acre, $143,000
• Richard Turner and Susan Turner to Kreger Holdings LLC, 182 Center St., Conneaut, .17 acre, $13,000
• Sherri L. Welton, Mark A. Montgomery et al, Dean A. Thompson, 2870 Linda Lane, North Kingsville, .35 acre, $250,000
• Hayslett Land Company Ltd. To William Krejci, Roaming Way, Rome Township, .25 acre, $11,000
• CERE Investments Corp. to Sherri L. Welton, 2003 E. 40th St., Ashtabula Township, .12 acre, $98,000
• Derek Wiser to Patricia Ann Starr, 1810 Allen Ave., Saybrook Township, .18 acre, $120,000
• Kenneth E. Jury Life Estate and Joseph L. Jury (remainder) to Tracy L. Wuori and Mark L. Wuori, 668 Harbor St., Conneaut, .16 acre, $146,000
• Rocky L. Cross and Gayle L. Cross to Gordon Powell and Laurie Powell, Yellowstone Street, Andover Township, $22,000
• Jason T. Yafanaro and Gracia A. Yafanaro to Charlene Weber, 1318 Bonanza Ave., Andover Township, $17,400
• Timothy Ward and Susan Tanner to Zachary McCartan and Olivia Terwilliger, 2008 Layton St., Andover Township, $12,000
• Daniel G. Nyman to Michael S. Warren and Michelle M. Warren, 1102 Lake Road, Conneaut, .85 acre, $230,000
• Robert A. Crosbie and Elaine S. Crosbie to James S. Medenis and Megan T. Medenis, 2550 Browning Point (.67 acre) and Hayford Road, Morgan Township, $568,000
• Debra N. Polkow to Jason A. Davis, 6802 New London Road, Saybrook Township, 9.9 acres, $295,000
• Cynthia A. Pallant to Michelle E. Tapolcsanyi, 2659 Arthur Road, Plymouth Township, 57.2 acres, $127,900
• Matthew T. Geddes and Donna L. Geddes to Gage D. Wright and Sarah N. Hayhurst, 690 South Ridge Road, Geneva, .82 acre, $160,000
• Ryan A. Vickers to Dennis W. Sterle and Diane M. Sterle, 5975 Cemetery Road, Kingsville Township, 2.3 acres, $315,000
• JDJ Enterprises LLC to Bryce E. Tome and Shannon Tome, 3707 Atlantic Ave., Saybrook Township, .17 acre, $151,500
• Timothy J. Mills, Brandon Nash, Alexandria Carle, 210 Lockwood St., Geneva, .24 acre, $30,060
• Denise M. Preston to Alvin A. Byler and Hannah M. Byler, Black Sea Road, Jefferson Township, 5 acres, $74,700
• CCPS Properties LLC to Affordable Storage Solutions LLC, 5611 Pymatuning Lake Road, Andover Township, 1 acre, $130,000
• Janice Boling to Russell McHugh, Brynmawr Avenue, North Kingsville, .08 acre, $1,000
• Monica H. Offensend to Lauren Jaide Brock, 728 E. Morgan Road, Plymouth Township, 1.7 acres, $189,900
• David C. Morrissette to Darryl L. Yates and William C. Yates, 673 Bridle Court, Geneva, .4 acre, $270,000
• Jennifer A. Curtis to Michael Froelich, 1420 Mechanicsville Road, Morgan Township, 2 acres, $165,000
• Gregory Barnish to Russell Shields and Joyce Lee Shields, 4056 Austin Road, Geneva Township, 20 acres, $218,500
• Highland Eagle Properties Co. LLC to Edward A. Gardner and Mikki D. Gardner, Harmony Glen Drive, North Kingsville, .91 acre, $329,900
• Margaret Erin Giovannini and David Giovannini to Molded Fiber Glass Companies, 4699 Lake Road, Geneva-on-the-Lake, $334,301
• Rhonda Misinec to Anita L. Bolen, 5106 Perry Ave., Ashtabula, .17 acre, $87,500
• Omaha Property Manager LLC to Grandview Unlimited LLC, 6908 Route 322, Windsor Township, 3.8 acres, $305,000
• Judith H. Southard to Ryan M. Tyson and Nicole L. Tyson, Point Drive (.09 acre) and 10 Beach Court (.11 acre), Conneaut, $250,000
• Courtney S. Sowry to Tammy L. Hartman, 4112 Fargo Drive, Ashtabula Township, .77 acre, $100,000
• William V. Kruppa and Robert V. Kruppa to Daniel Paul Ware and Micheele Mary Liebau, 5110 N. Lake Drive, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .10 acre, $244,000
• Julie M. Miller and David A. Miller to Seth Egry, 1219 Union Ave., Saybrook Township, .28 acre, $172,000
• Jeff C. Brown to NEO Development Corp., 3616 North Ridge Road, Ashtabula Township, .55 acre, $116,200
• Ruth Hill to Jeffrey P. Tennant, 5575 Pymatuning Lake Road, Andover Township, .31 acre, $134,000
• JM Land Solutions LLC to Tamera Rae Preston, Center Road, Saybrook Township, 8.1 acres, $60,000
• Anita L. Bolen to Jeffrey R. Spring, 917 Ohio Ave., Saybrook Township, .20 acre, $82,000
• Thomas F. Cunningham Jr. and Francine L. Cunningham to Dave E. Gynn, 5686 Lake Road, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .85 acre, $599,900
• Alan Roebuck to Daniel Patty, Footville Richmond Road, Richmond Township, 65.5 acres, $40,000
• Christy L. Tobias to Scott A. Morse, 1635 Carterland Drive, Ashtabula Township, .82 acre, $137,700
• Malcolm Tufts to Robert K. Davis and Kimberly Davis, 4643 Cork Cold Springs Road, Harpersfield Township, 5 acres, $344,000
• Deborah L. Platt to Windsor Road Land LLC, 2512 Fillingham Road, Rome Township, 12.5 acres, $610,000
• Ray E. Platt to Windsor Road Land LLC, 2588 Fillingham Road, Rome Township, 60 acres, $610,000
• Daniel Sichko to Lightspeed Enterprise LLC, 2619 Carso Ave., Ashtabula, .12 acre, $25,000
• Stephen D. Hopkins, Susan E. Diamond, Susan E. Diamond, 1002 Lincoln Drive, Conneaut, .26 acre, $32,000
• Lynnea M. Laidley O’Leary to Bekbeato Inc., 402 Sandusky St., Conneaut, .1 acre, $10,000
• Leonard E. Summerlin and Katherine C. Summerlin to Eric Avello and Joelisa Rizzo, 3599 Route 322, Wayne Township, 3.5 acres, $200,000
• Deborah M. McNell to Joshua S. Szalai, 1014 Westshore Drive, Saybrook Township, .24 acre, $120,000
• Patricia A. Hines to Ben Porter, West 49th Street and 1722 W. 48th St., Ashtabula, .1 acre, $18,000
• Todd F. Smyth and Sara C. Faircloth to Nancy Dornstetter and John M. Dornstetter, 4243 Lake Road, North Kingsville, .10 acre, $125,000
• Ted-GOTL Ltd., Bruce Minich, Kimberly A. McMahan, North Broadway, Geneva Township, 5.1 acres, $80,000
• Ruth Ann Manners and Kevin D. Lemmons to Joseph Henry Stribrny and Myong Hee Stribrny et al, 780 Dodgeville Road, New Lyme Township, 71.1 acres, $600,000
• Deer Run Hunt Club LLC to Knapp Road LLC, Forman Road, Saybrook Township, 116 acres, $465,000
• JJ Detweiler Enterprises Inc. to Nicholas G. Davis, 3691 Netcher Road, Denmark Township, 6 acres, $19,900
• Ronald G. Dod, Patricia Yarcusko, Theresa Harris, 1691 Pymatuning Lake Road, Richmond Township, 7.4 acres, $70,000
• EBM Investments Inc. to Ester Lopez, 1205 Ohio Ave., Saybrook Township, .17 acre, $130,000
• Michael S. Brewster and Teresa A. Brewster to Phillip Deal and Katie Deal, 1271 Bonanza Ave., Andover Township, $23,100
• Dennis Blum and Linda Blum to Peter E. Jezowicz and Jennifer L. Jezowicz, Camplands Boulevard, Andover Township, $5,500
• Robert W. Reinhard to Tyrone J. Brininger, Knowlton Road, Morgan Township, 5.1 acres, $45,000
• Frederick H. Hurst Jr. to Holding Box LLC, 5729 West Ave., Ashtabula, .21 acre, $30,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.