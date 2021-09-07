• Sierra Jenay Heasley, of 1428 Gladding Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of permitting drug abuse, a fifth degree felony and one count of endangering children and one count of falsification, first degree misdemeanors.
Heasley is accused of knowingly permitting drug abuse, creating substantial risk to the health or safety of a child and knowingly making false statements to a public official in Ashtabula on May 14.
• Christian Jesus Lopez Rodriguez IV, of 5718 West Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony and one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony.
Rodriguez is accused of having a loaded firearm in a vehicle, accessible to the driver or a passenger and possessing cocaine on June 30.
• Joshua J Eubank, of 103 West 44th Street, upstairs, Ashtabula, was indicted on three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two third degree felonies and one fourth degree felony.
Eubank is accused of selling or offering to sell more than seven grams of methamphetamine on Dec. 17, 2020.
• Brian Robert Boling, of 3655 North Broadway, Geneva, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony.
Boling is accused of willfully fleeing or eluding police after being ordered to stop on April 18.
• David Bruce Morgan, of 786 East 14th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.
Morgan is accused of possessing methamphetamine on July 7.
• Amber Nichole Ensell, of 142 1/2 Nickel Platte Avenue, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of assault, a fourth degree felony and one count of obstructing official business, a second degree misdemeanor.
Ensell is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a peace officer and obstructing an official in Conneaut on July 8.
• Natasha Nicole Gibson-Hutchinson, of 5306 Stark Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of Aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony.
Gibson-Hutchinson is accused of possessing 27.51 grams of methamphetamine.
• Corey F. Sundberg, of 3757 Route 6, Andover, was indicted on one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth degree felony and one count of sexual imposition, a third degree misdemeanor.
Sundberg is accused of providing obscene material or performances to minors and having sexual contact with a minor between August 2020 and March 2021.
• Shane Patrick Knowlton Sr., of 1026 East Morgan Road, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second degree felony.
Knowlton is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a person with a deadly weapon.
