EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Nicholas Owen Leininger, of 5811 Gerald Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of burglary, a third-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Leninger is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure to commit domestic violence and causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on Sept. 3, 2022.
• David L Bixler, of 4817 Jefferson Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Bixler is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on Sept. 7, 2022, after previously being convicted of two domestic violence offenses.
• Kristian Mixon, of 844 East 200th Street, Apartment 5, Cleveland, was indicted on one count of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.
Mixon is accused of stealing a credit card between June 11 and Oct. 6, 2019.
• Shane Allen Osborne, of 5603 Nathan Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Osborne is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a person with a deadly weapon on Dec. 4, 2022.
• Christopher Wiggins, of 710 Buffalo Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and one count of tampering with evidence, third-degree felonies.
Wiggins is accused of operating a vehicle to elute police after being ordered to stop, and alerting, destroying, concealing or removing any record, document or thing to impair its value as evidence on Nov. 15, 2022.
• Mark Dillon, of 1033 Summit Street Northwest, Warren, was indicted on one count of attempted trafficking in marijuana and one count of possessing criminal tools, first-degree misdemeanors.
Dillon is accused of attempting to prepare to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing less than 200 grams of marijuana and possessing baggies and a scale for criminal use on Nov. 10, 2022.
• Trahdale Lahmare Moore, of 4024 Station Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, one count of burglary, a third-degree felony, one count of assault and one count of domestic violence, first-degree misdemeanors, and one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanors.
Moore is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure to commit an assault and/or domestic violence offense, causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member, and obstructing official business on Dec. 3, 2022.
• Jose Luis Rodriguez, of 5717 Woodman Avenue, Apartment 43, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Rodriguez is accused of possessing 32.75 grams of cocaine 27.09 grams of methamphetamine, and digital scales, cellphones and guns with criminal purpose on June 9, 2021.
• Tyree Eric Robinson, of 446 Indiana Avenue, Girard, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, one count of possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Robinson is accused of having a firearm after being convicted of a felony, possessing between 27 and 100 grams of cocaine, possessing 27.09 grams of methamphetamine, and possessing a digital scale, cellphones and guns on June 9, 2021.
• Joshua Dale Gandy, of 2939 Padanarum Road, Geneva, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of obstructing official business, fifth-degree felonies.
Gandy is accused of possessing .24 grams of methamphetamine and preventing, obstructing or delaying the performance of a public official’s authorized acts on April 9, 2021.
• Cory James Palinkas, of 3515 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Palinkas is accused of possessing .92 grams of methamphetamine on April 9, 2021.
• Mario M. Valenti, of 7593 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Mentor, was indicted on one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
Valenti is accused of having sexual contact with a person through force in Andover Township on Aug. 28, 2022.
• Merle Eugene Tingley, of 30685 Route 172, East Rochester, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Tingley is accused of possessing methamphetamine on Feb. 16, 2022.
• Logan Harrison, of 76 Centennial Street, Geneva, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Harrison is accused of possessing methamphetamine and possessing a hypodermic or syringe on May 17, 2022.
• Tod Kuscsik Jr., of 1525 West 8th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.
Kuscsik is accused of possessing a fentanyl-related compound and methamphetamine on May 16, 2022.
• Nelson Vera-Lopez, of 611 West 29th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of possession of heroin, a second-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Vera-Lopez is accused of possessing between 10 and 50 grams of heroin, 1.91 grams of methamphetamine and scales, a ledger and cellphones on March 8, 2022.
• Gabriele Marie Reo, of 3817 Route 307, Austinburg, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Reo is accused of possessing a fentanyl-related compound on May 21, 2022.
• Kenneth Reid Walker, of 2435 Columbus Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies.
Walker is accused of possessing 1.13 grams of methamphetamine and an amount of a fentanyl-related compound on May 21, 2022.
