EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Keith James Arthur Kanieski, of 357 Adams Avenue, Conneaut, and Diana Alyssa Dalrymple, of 153 Poplar Street, Conneaut, were indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, a third-degree felony.
They are accused of receiving stolen property between Jan. 1 and June 15, 2022.
• Paige Hawke, of 2900 C Court, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Hawke is accused of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Feb. 12, 2022.
• Orlando J. Bradley, of 1805 East 44th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Bradley is accused of causing physical harm to a family or household member on Jan. 26, after previously being convicted of two domestic violence offenses.
• Trevor Michael-John Orsulic, of 197 Garfield Lane, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Orsulic is accused of of causing physical harm to people with a motor vehicle on Feb. 13.
• Dakota Mark Myers, of 715 Kinsman Northwest, Warren, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Myers is accused of possessing .7 grams of methamphetamine and .43 grams of fentanyl and tramadol on May 20, 2021.
• Anthony Gary Austin, of 37355 Park Avenue, Willoughby, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, one count of receiving stolen property and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree felonies.
Austin is accused of possessing a firearm or dangerous ordinance after previously being convicted of a felony, receiving a stolen weapon, and transporting a weapon in a vehicle in such a way that it was accessible to the driver or a passenger on July 28, 2022.
• Jacob Shreve, of 8118 Troutman Road, Orwell, was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony.
Shreve is accused of possessing MDMA/ecstasy and Psilocyn on July 8, 2021.
• Joshua L. Dickey, of 8110 Center Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Dickey is accused of possessing a fentanyl-related compound and a hypodermic or syringe on June 2, 2022.
• Kevon Colbert, of 4903 Cornell Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Colbert is accused of possessing oxycodone on June 22, 2021.
• Nestor Angulo, of 175 Vine Street, Geneva, was indicted on two counts of trafficking in cocaine, fifth-degree felonies.
Angulo is accused of selling or offering to sell less than five grams of cocaine on Marcy 6, 2022.
• Michael J. Shupska, of 305 Walnut Street, Geneva, was indicted on two counts of trafficking in cocaine, fifth-degree felonies, and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony.
Shupska is accused of selling or offering to sell less than five grams of cocaine Feb. 8 and 10, 2022, and selling or offering to sell methamphetamine on April 10, 2022.
• Richard Tanner, of 3000 Spencer Circle, Geneva, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony.
Tanner is accused of selling or offering to sell methamphetamine on April 10, 2022.
• Allan Reams, of 5907 Washington Boulevard, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felonies.
Reamis is accused of selling or attempting to sell over three grams of methamphetamine in Austinburg on Feb. 9 and June 9, 2022.
• Jose Gonzalez was indicted on five counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
Gonzalez is accused of selling methamphetamine on March 3, March 6, March 8, March 11 and March 14, 2022.
• Jeremiah J. See, of 3071 Tod Avenue Northwest, Warren, was indicted on one count of sexual battery, a third-degree felony, and one count of importuning, a fifth-degree felony.
See is accused of engaging in sexual contact with a member of a church while serving as a cleric and soliciting a minor to engage in sexual conduct between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.