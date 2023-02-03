EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Erwin Cyril Coleman, of 1541 Columbus Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Coleman is accused of possessing 3.35 grams of methamphetamine in Kingsville Township on Feb. 15, 2021.
• Michael Lee Santana, of 521 Bunker Hill Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony.
Santana is accused of possessing 1.1 grams of heroin and fentanyl on Nov. 16, 2021.
• Misty Snyder, of 1221 Tivision Place, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Snyder is accused of possessing 1.33 grams of methamphetamine on Oct. 21, 2021.
• Joseph W. Pierce, of 5559 Lake Road West, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of grand theft, fourth-degree felonies.
Pierce is accused of stealing $36,051.40 from Oct. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021, and $46,592.56 between Jan. 1, 2019 through Oct. 1, 2020.
• Ernest H. Hall Jr., of 655 Harbor Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
Hall is accused of having sexual contact with another person after compelling them to submit by force or threat of force on Sept. 16, 2021.
• Seth Dwayne Rogers, of 509 Chestnut Street, Lot 120, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change in vehicle information and identifiers and one count of failure to register, third-degree felonies.
Rogers is accused of failing to register a change in his vehicle information, email address, internet identifier or telephone number as required, and failing to register or send notice of intent as required on Feb. 18, 2022.
• Mary Hall, of 750 Eastlawn Street, Geneva, and Eric Joel Holder, 2114 Eagle Avenue, Ashtabula, of was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony.
They are accused of possessing 20.93 grams of methamphetamine on April 12, 2021.
• Michael Kenneth Rowley, of 1523 West 9th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felonies, and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Rowley is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing 27.06 grams of methamphetamine, possessing 27.06 grams of methamphetamine, and having a scale with intent to use it criminally on Aug. 1, 2022.
• Jennifer Thomason, of 670 Sherman Street, Geneva, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Thomason is accused of possessing 36.8 grams of methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia on July 4, 2022.
• John Ernest Guy, of 1735 Blue Jay Circle, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Guy is accused of possessing 11.12 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 21, 2021.
• Drew Dominic Duva, of 2605 North Bend Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
Duva is accused of fleeing from a police officer after being ordered to stop on Aug. 26, 2022.
• Michael Lee Kirschnick, of 4307 Station Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Kirschnick is accused of assembling or possessing chemicals that can be used in the manufacture of methamphetamine on Oct. 27, 2022, after previously being convicted of two counts of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, and obstructing or delaying the performance of a public official’s authorized acts.
• Jeremy James Phillips, of 500 West North Street, Apartment 206, Gaylord, Michigan, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, one count of driving under OVI suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification marker, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Phillips is accused of receiving a stolen vehicle, possessing methamphetamine, driving with a suspended license, and driving while displaying a license plate or identification marker that belongs to another vehicle on Oct. 29, 2022.
• Johnny Ray McElroy Jr., of 3583 Austin Road, Lot 27, Geneva, was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies.
McElroy is accused of causing serious physical harm to two people with a knife on Oct. 29, 2022.
• Brian Andrew Barricklow, of 5122 Kain Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a first-degree misdemeanor, one count of resisting arrest and one count of obstructing official business, second-degree misdemeanors.
Barricklow is accused of discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, resisting arrest, and preventing, obstructing or delaying authorized acts by a public official on Oct. 7, 2022.
• Nicole R. Strmac, of 215 Burroughs Court, Unit 2, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Strmac is accused of causing or attempting to cause serious physical harm to a person with a motor vehicle on Nov. 4, 2022.
• Mark Raymond McDonald, of 1001 West 34th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of obstructing official business and one count of resisting arrest, second-degree misdemeanors.
McDonald is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member after previously being convicted of a domestic violence offense, preventing, obstructing or delaying authorized acts by a public official, and resisting arrest on Nov. 14, 2022.
• Brandon Robert Swope, of 6773 Lindsey Drive, Andover, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Swope is accused of stealing a vehicle in Dorset Township on April 24, 2020.
• Tyrone A Harvey was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.
Harvey is accused of possessing .23 grams of cocaine, .93 grams of methamphetamine, and .4 grams of buprenorphine after previously being convicted of a drug abuse offense, on Sept. 2, 2020.
• Eric Ray Osborne, of 1021 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Osborne is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing 1 grams of methamphetamine, possessing 1 gram of methamphetamine, possessing .1 grams of fentanyl and possessing baggies and a magnetic box with criminal intent on Aug. 18, 2021.
• Gilbert Wesley Arnett, of 378 West 35th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony.
Arnett is accused of causing serious physical harm to a person on Feb. 24, 2022, and stealing U.S. currency from from a disabled adult, active duty service member, or the spouse of an active duty service member between Feb. 7 and Feb. 24, 2022.
