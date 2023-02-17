• EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Victoria Nichole Sweeney, of 4419 Erie Ridge Avenue, Apartment 11, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony.
Sweeney is accused of causing serious physical harm to another person and stealing money from a disabled adult, active duty service member or spouse of an active duty service member on Feb. 24, 2022.
• Robert M. Cooley, of 1150 North Main Street, Mansfield, was indicted on two counts of harassment with a bodily substance, fifth-degree felonies.
Cooly is accused of causing two people to come into contact with bodily substances on May 28, 2022.
• Demetrius Antonio Brown was indicted on one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, a fourth-degree felony.
Brown is accused possessing a home-made knife while under detention on June 15, 2022.
• Joseph Edward Garske was indicted on one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, a fourth-degree felony.
Garske is accused possessing a homemade knife-like weapon while under detention on May 8, 2022.
• Joher Rios was indicted on one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, a third-degree felony.
Rios is accused of possessing a homemade knife-like weapon while under detention on May 9, 2022.
• Crystal L. Showers, of 11804 Cromwell Avenue, Cleveland, and Eric V. Naylor were indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs of abuse, or intoxicating liquor onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony.
They are accused of delivering or attempting to deliver a deadly weapon or dangerous ordinance, drugs of abuse or intoxicating liquor to a person in a detention facility on Sept. 10, 2022.
• Emily A. Canter, of 2888 Linda Lane, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possessing drub abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Canter is accused of possessing .2 grams of Heroin, para-fluorofentanyl and fentanyl and a hypodermic or syringe on Nov. 17, 2021.
• Jeremy J. Hennessy, of 5091 Hyde Road, Rome, was indicted on one count of possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Hennessy is accused of possessing 1.4 grams of heroin, para-flurofentanyl and fentanyl and 1 gram of methamphetamine on May 26, 2022.
• Tyrone A. Harvey was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Harvey is accused of possessing a firearm after previously being indicted or convicted of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing 1.02 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 27, 2020.
• Javon Smith, of 3583 Austin Road, #187, Geneva, was indicted on three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, one third-degree felony and two fourth-degree felonies, and one count of possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Smith is accused of possessing a schedule I drug in less than the bulk amount on three occasions and possessing alprazolam in July, 2021.
• Charles Douglas Hoke, of 228 West 50th Street, #2, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, one second-degree felony and one third-degree felony.
Hoke is accused of selling or offering to sell 3.5 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 26, 2021, and 27.33 grams of methamphetamine on April 21, 2021.
• Gilbert Wesley Knight, of 378 West 35th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Knight is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on April 9, 2022, after previously being convicted of a domestic violence offense.
• Sha’ron Lakeith Bowden, of 4130 Main Avenue, Apartment 7, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bowden is accused of causing serious physical harm to a person with a knife on Oct. 29, 2022.
• Bradley Robert Cochran, of 3336 Lincoln Drive, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone and one count of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, and one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.
Cochran is accused of firing a gun into a permanent or temporary habitation, causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a person with a firearm, and interfering with a public official’s authorized acts on Dec. 2, 2022.
• David Patrick Hayes, of 249 Gate Street, Andover, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Hayes is accused of trespassing in an unoccupied structure to commit a theft offense and damaging property between April 21 and Oct. 21, 2022.
• Franklin Duane Fink, of 3014 Morningside Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Fink is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family member after previously being convicted of a domestic violence offense, and causing or attempting to cause physical harm to another person on Nov. 29, 2022.
• Diana Alyssa Dalrymple, of 3367 Clague Road, North Olmstead, was indicted on one count of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Dalrymple is accused of possessing .2 grams of heroin and possessing a hypodermic or syringe on Jan. 21, 2022.
• Virginia Arrieta-Rivera, of 1011 Alfred Drive, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.
Arrieta-Rivera is accused of interfering with a public official’s authorized acts on Sept. 25, 2022.
• Andrea Vernice Wassick, 591 Chestnut Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a fourth-degree felony.
Wassick is accused of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol on Nov. 24, 2022, after previously being convicted of three OVI offenses.
