Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Cloudy with light rain this morning. Then becoming windy. High 61F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.