EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• James Leonard Kirk, of 1507 Ohio Avenue, Down, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Kirk is accused of knowingly causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on Oct. 24, after previously being convicted of a similar offense.
• David J Cline, of 3037 State Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Cline is accused of stealing property on Aug. 3.
• Randy Curtis Weir, of 7630 Ninevah Road, Geneva, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Weir is accused of knowingly causing or attempting to cause harm to a household member on Oct. 30 after previously being convicted of a similar offense.
• Demetrius Daquan Thompson, of 1604 West 14th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Thompson is accused of fleeing from police, transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle while accessible to the driver or passenger, and resisting arrest on Oct. 20.
• Thomas Joe Graley, of 3028 Mill Road, Dorset, was indicted on one count of aggravated murder and one count of murder, unclassified felonies.
Graley is accused of killing a person on Nov. 15.
• Matthew L Fiske III, of 3585 Jefferson Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of identity fraud against a person in a protect class, misuse of credit cards and one count of theft from a person in a protected class, third-degree felonies, and one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Fiske is accused of using a person’s personal identifying information to incur fraudulent charges between Aug. 10 and Aug. 24, 2017, and stealing and improperly using a credit card between June 13 and Aug. 31, 2017.
• Jose Antonio Camacho was indicted on one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, a second-degree felony.
Camacho is accused of possessing a deadly weapon while under detention on July 8.
• Jacup Rylee Todd, of 401 Buffalo Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony.
Todd is accused of shipping, preparing to ship, transporting, delivering, preparing for distribution or distributing 10.47 grams of methamphetamine between March 7 and 8.
• Matthew Joseph Osika, of 8760 Fortney Road, Windsor, was indicted on three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, one second-degree felony, one third-degree felony, and one fourth-degree felony.
Osika is accused of shipping, preparing to ship, transporting, delivering, preparing for distribution or distributing 28.26 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 23, 13.42 grams of methamphetamine on March 16, and 1.9 grams of methamphetamine on May 6, 2020.
• Tiffany Marie Geisman, of 343 Liberty Street, Apartment 2, Painesville, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Geisman was accused of possessing 1.16 grams of methamphetamine on April 14.
• Kenneth R. Coltman and June Ellen Coltman to Kimberlee R. Consola, 7370 Gane Road, Wayne Township, 3.6 acres, $50,000
• Thomas L. Adams to Aden Byler and Martha J. Byler, 5927 Hyde, Hartsgrove Township, 5.3 acres, $100,000
• Roger Kemper Bickel and Michelle Bickel to Carole A. Montgomery, 1016 Sandusky St., Conneaut, .15 acre, $128,000
• Dale A. Dragon Jr. to Bilhan R. Rodriquez Decarpenter, 4000 Fargo Drive, Ashtabula Township, .14 acre, $57,000
• Northwest Savings Bank to BWPS Ventures LLC, 1040 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, .49 acre, $135,000
• Mitchell Jones to Tucker W. Ochalek and McKenzie I. Ochalek, 5317 N. Ridge Road, Saybrook Township, .68 acre, $46,500
• Kaydo Czup LLC to Jarele L. Gaines, 1742 E. 47th St., Ashtabula, .13 acre, $159,500
• Sam J. Byler and Gertie Byler to Benjamin S. Byler and Barbara R. Byler, Mill Road, Cherry Valley Township, 4.9 acres, $15,000
• Katrina Emery, Sharain Picasso, Jordan Anthony Antoun, 3030 Aberdeen Ave., Ashtabula Township, .16 acre, $39,600
• Alton C. Noland and Barbara M. Noland to Daniel S. Sichko, 391 Chestnut St., Conneaut, .48 acre, $115,000
• Phillip M. Best, Cynthia M. Best, Timothy R. Best, State Road, Monroe Township, 6.2 acres, $15,000
• Michael P. Kato to Peyton Michael Knox, 608 Lyndon Ave., Saybrook Township, .25 acre, $144,200
• Cap City Real Estate LLC to Edgar Albelo, 2050 E. 39th St., Ashtabula Township, .11 acre, $140,000
• Tammy M. McDonough to David Adams, 882 Lincoln Drive, Conneaut, .10 acre, $130,000
• David R. Kiphart and Barbara J. Kiphart to Christopher Balcomb and Wendy Lee Balcomb, 7212 Regal Drive, North Kingsville, 1.5 acres, $275,000
• Scott A. Pinney and Diana L. Pinney to David R. Kiphart and Barbara Kiphart, 815 E. 24th St., Ashtabula, .25 acre, $245,000
• Beach Excavating Inc., Erica J. Morece, Samantha Shook, 2828 Shadyside Ave., Saybrook Township, .11 acre, $19,500
• Conneaut Foundation to Conneaut Harbor Investments LLC, Harbor Street, Conneaut, .15 acre, $45,000
• Kevin Oltmanns and Judith B. Oltmanns to Justin Radosevich and Kayla Stull, 1525 Route 46, Lenox Township, 9.9 acres, $345,000
• Lorraine M. Miklavic to Laura Walter, 6919 Gay Ave., Williamsfield Township, .45 acre, $8,000
• Brian M. McGill to Bruce L. Wayne, 607 Route 322, Colebrook Township, 1.1 acres, $252,000
• David Allen Dean and Stephanie L. Dean to Donald B. Whitlow and Judith L. Whitlow, 4342 Ireland Road, Hartsgrove Township, 11 acres, $160,000
• Fawn E. Nagle to MS&R Properties LLC, 5996 Marcy Road, Pierpont Township, .39 acre, $57,500
• Romerock Association Inc. to Soltese Builders Inc., Rome Rock Creek Road, Rome Township, .23 acre, $12,000
• Kathleen G. Dunham to Tyler J. Thomas, 3131 Wilson Ave., Ashtabula Township, .17 acre, $80,000
• Robert Freeborn Sr., to Connie D. Brown, 4915 Osborn Ave., Ashtabula, .63 acre, $62,500
• DCSW Enterprises LLC to Michael Roberts, 2932 High St., Morgan Township, .2 acre, $150,000
• Starlyn D. Grindle to RA Lumber LLC, Gerald Road, Saybrook Township, 6.4 acres, $27,500
