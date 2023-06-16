EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Cody Michael Taylor, of 2264 Henn Hyde Road, Cortland, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Taylor is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on Feb. 12 in Geneva-on-the-Lake.
• Matthew D. Hardin, of 5251 East Maple Avenue, Geneva, was indicted on one count count of misuse of credit cards and one count of theft, fifth-degree felonies.
Hardin is accused of wrongly obtaining control over a credit card between Sept. 7 and 9, 2022.
• David L. Hall, of 13742 Ridge Road, West Springfield, Pennsylvania, was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
Hall is accused of altering, destroying, concealing or removing evidence on Nov. 15, 2022.
• Mark West Hodgkinson, of 4613 Topper Avenue, Apartment I, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Hodgkinson is accused of altering, destroying, concealing or removing evidence and possessing methamphetamine on Nov. 21, 2022.
• Jaime Hamilton, of 5612 West Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on three counts of theft of drugs, fourth-degree felonies.
Hamilton is accused of stealing oxycodone on July 22, Aug. 9, and Aug. 30, 2022.
• Michael Paul Roberts, of 2932 High Street, Rock Creek, was indicted on three counts of theft drugs, fourth-degree felonies.
Roberts is accused of stealing buprenorphine-naloxone on N0v. 4, Nov. 12 and Nov. 17, 2022.
• Natalie Vaughn, of 249 Gates Street, Andover, was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felonies.
Vaughn is accused of conveying or attempting to convey a drug of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility and possessing methamphetamine between Dec. 7 and 8, 2022.
• Siarra N Mims, of 5707 Ashland Avenue, Apartment 103, Lorain, was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony.
Mims is accused of conveying or attempting to convey or conveying a drug of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility and preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing methamphetamine on Nov. 19, 2022.
