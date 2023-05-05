EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• May Jimenez-Okorn, of 6448 North Ridge Road, Geneva, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Jimenez-Okorn is accused of trespassing in an unoccupied structure to commit a theft offense and illegally remaining on a person’s property without the privilege to do so in Geneva Township on May 30, 2022.
• Ashley Diaz, of 11660 Woodrun Drive, Strongsville, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a first-degree felony, and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
Diaz is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a peace officer with a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle to flee from a police officer after being ordered to stop on Dec. 5, 2022.
• Kimberly Campbell, of 414 Buffalo Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
Campbell is accused of altering, destroying, concealing or removing evidence and possessing heroin on Aug. 25, 2022.
• Matthew E. Crawford, of 782 Spring Street, Apartment 9, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Crawford is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to two people with a handgun and causing people to believe he would causing them serious physical harm on Dec. 15, 2022.
• Shawn C. Hubbard, of 918 Seymour Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of violating a protection order, fifth-degree felonies.
Hubbard is accused of violating the terms of a protection order on Jan. 3 and posting online about a protected person on Jan. 4 in Ashtabula Township.
• Richard A. Prinkey, of 2870 Netcher Road, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Prinkey is accused of possessing 9.38 grams of methamphetamine in Jefferson Township on Dec. 2, 2020.
• Mark Anthony Ellis, of 1937 West Prospect Road, #3, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Ellis is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on Nov. 30, 2022, after previously being convicted of two domestic violence events.
• Rebecca Lynn Shipman, of 620 West 44th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Shipman is accused of trespassing in a habitation when a person was present or likely to be present and causing a person to believe she would cause them serious physical harm on Oct. 2, 2021.
• Dylan M. Ramkey, of 6876 Claymoor Avenue, Madison, was indicted on one count of possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony.
Ramkey is accused of possessing between one and five grams of heroin in Austinburg Township on Dec. 7, 2020.
• Corey Michael Harris, of 1702 Blue Jay Circle, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.
Harris is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a pregnant family or household member in North Kingsville on Nov. 13, 2022.
• Jordan Allen Wintjen, of 7945 Stanhope Kelloggsville Road, Apartment 3, Williamsfield, was indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony.
Wintjen is accused of trespassing in a permanent or temporary habitation when a person is present or likely to be present on Dec. 1, 2022.
• Matthew Joseph Zaller, of 9081 Penniman Road, Orwell, was indicted on one count of making terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.
Zaller is accused of threatening to commit felonious assault to affect the conduct of any government in Orwell township on July 23, 2022.
• Matthew Wade Singleton, of 84 East Tibbitts Street, Geneva, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Singleton is accused of possessing methamphetamine on April 6, 2022.
In another case, Singleton was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Singleton is accused of possessing methamphetamine in Geneva on Sept. 3, 2022.
• Alfred Lee Lewis Jr., of 3844 Spencer Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony, and four counts of forgery, one fourth-degree felony and three fifth-degree felonies.
Lewis is accused of stealing $4,150 in cash from an elderly person, and forging four checks in Ashtabula on Sept. 28, 2022.
