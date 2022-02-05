EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Mya La Loeffel, of 5854 Ogden Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of assault, fourth-degree felonies.
Loeffel is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a peace officer, firefighter, or EMT on July 11, 2021.
In another case, Loeffel was indicted on two counts of assault, fourth-degree felonies,
Loeffel is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a peace officer, firefighter, or EMT on Aug. 11, 2021.
In another case, Loeffel was indicted on one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony.
Loeffel is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a peace officer, firefighter or EMT on July 29, 2021.
• Donald Joseph Toth, of 280 Cedar Road, Apartment 205, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
Toth is accused of tampering with evidence on Nov. 16, 2021.
• Perry Thomas Karbacka, of 88 East Jefferson Street, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Karbacka was accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on Jan. 12, after previously being convicted of domestic violence.
• Wayne Everett Proffitt, Jr., of 2303 State Line Road, Pierpont, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Proffitt is accused of causing serious physical harm to another person on Jan. 24.
• Frederick H Ashley, of 4649 Center Road, Andover, was indicted on one count of failure to verify address, a first-degree felony.
Ashley is accused of failing to verify a current address in violation of requirements on Dec. 18, 2021.
• Kenneth Chadwic Todd, of 1266 Dodgeville Road East, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
Todd is accused of having sexual contact with a person whose ability to consent was substantially impaired on Dec. 31, 2020.
• Casey Shawn Osborne, of 4250 Route 307, Lot 90, Geneva, was indicted on three counts of grand theft, fourth-degree felonies, and one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Osborne is accused of stealing $318,566 in Plymouth Township between Nov. 1, 2018 and Sept. 16, 2021.
• Daniel T Novak pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was fined $25 plus court costs.
• Mary K Okorn Jimenez pleaded guilty to two counts of no driver’s license and was fined $350 plus court costs.
• Paige Marsch pleaded guilty to physical control while under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and fined $375 plus court costs.
• Tarah J Heffernan was found guilty of two counts of dog at large and was fined $225 plus court costs.
• Nikki Joseph Deangelo pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and fined $250 plus court costs.
• Alyssa Perry pleaded guilty to aggravated disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 29 of which were suspended, and fined $150 plus court costs. Perry was given credit for one day in jail.
• Tyler Brenkus pleaded guilty to driving under suspension and was fined $750 plus court costs.
• Christopher C Irwin pleaded guilty to driving without reasonable control and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Diana M Reynolds pleaded guilty to criminal trespass.
• Kari R Hall pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and $50 plus court costs.
• Hannah M Carlson pleaded guilty to speed limits and was fined $75 plus court costs.
• Odyssey N Grega pleaded guilty to driving without a valid license and fined $100 plus court costs.
• Luis Rivera pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 170 of which were suspended, and fined $525 plus court costs.
• Regina A Hunt pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate a license and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Trevor Anthony Lawrence Schmidt pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 170 of which were suspended, and was fined $100 plus court costs. Schmidt was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Trevor L Schmidt pleaded guilty to possessing a drug abuse instrument and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 160 of which were suspended, and was fined $100 plus court costs. Schmidt was given credit for 15 days in jail.
• Robert A. Beville, 272 16th St., Conneaut, squealing tires/loud exhaust, $150 and costs
• Christopher A. Blevins (Belvins), 392 Monroe St., Conneaut, expired plates, $50 and costs
• Patrick E. Burkholder, Madison, speeding, $135 and costs
• Lachelle R. Colbert, 459 Madison St., Conneaut, no operator’s license, $50 and costs; speeding, $50 and costs
• Hunter Cox, 902 Broad St., Conneaut, using weapons while intoxicated, $100 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for 18 months
• Eric J. Cruz, 538 Wrights Ave., Conneaut, no operator’s license, $100 and costs
• Gage Frick, 532 Mill St., Conneaut, criminal damaging, $150 and costs, 90-day jail sentence (66 days conditionally suspended), credit for 24 days spent in jail prior to conviction, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years; criminal trespass, $50 and costs, 30-day jail sentence (six days conditionally suspended), credit for 24 days spent in jail prior to conviction, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years
• Michael Hoier, 576 Main St., Conneaut, endangering children, $750 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (150 days conditionally suspended), credit for three days spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program
• Robyn A. Hunter, Windsor, speeding, $95 and costs
• Adam M. Jarvi, 918 Buffalo St., Conneaut, no operator’s license, $100 and costs
• Ronald D. Kantola, 250 High St., Conneaut, expired plates, $50 and costs
• Corey L. Maldonado, 455 W. Main Road, Apt. 23, speeding, $50 and costs; safety belt (driver), $50 and costs
• Clae E. Mayor, 719 Keefus Road, Conneaut, marijuana drug paraphernalia, $150 and costs
• Mitchelle M. McCumber, 2130 Ford Road, Pierpont, valid deer permit, $150 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended
• Roy W. McCumber Jr., 417 ½ Broad St., Conneaut, speeding, $105 and costs
• Venessa S. Meola, 820 Lake Erie St., Conneaut, operation of vehicle at stop sign, $50 and costs
• Devon Miller, Madison, aggravated menacing, 180-day jail sentence (150 days conditionally suspended), credit for seven days spent in jail prior to conviction
• Tyler Mills, 15 E. Satin St., Jefferson, display of license plates, $50 and costs
• David Platz Sr., 521 Chestnut St., Conneaut, littering, $250 and costs
• Brian Potts Jr., 325 W. 48th St., Ashtabula, theft, $100 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years; criminal trespass, $50 and costs, 30-day jail sentence (29 days conditionally suspended), credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years
• Nicholas Renninger, West Springfield, Pennsylvania, driving under suspension/revocation, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (172 days conditionally suspended), credit for eight days spent in jail prior to conviction, may participate in community work service program, license suspended one year
• Ronald Ringler, 375 Liberty St., Conneaut, aggravated disorderly conduct, $250 andc osts, 30-day jail sentence (27 days conditionally suspended), credit given for three days spent in jail prior to conviction, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for five years
• Stephen Stewart, 537 Liberty St., Conneaut, aggravated disorderly conduct, $150 and costs, 30-day jail sentence (24 days conditionally suspended), credit for six days spent in jail prior to conviction, continue treatment program
• Shawn Tichnell, 5214 Old Lake Road, Apt. 3A, operation of vehicle at stop sign, $50 and costs
• Kayleah Venable, 440 W. Main Road, No. 1, Conneaut, expired plates, $50 and costs
• John Volante Jr., 138 15th St., Ext., Conneaut, arson, 180-day jail sentence, credit for 11 days spent in jail prior to conviction; aggravated trespass, 180-day jail sentence
• Christopher W. Workman, 905 Day St., Conneaut, expired or unlawful plates, $50 and costs
• Andrew M Carlisle, of 3734 South Ridge Road East, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to three years in prison.
Carlisle was given credit for 115 days in jail in this case.
• Stephen Cady, of 6005 Hurlburt Road, Rome, was sentenced to 16 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Cady was given credit for 47 days in jail in this case.
• William James Spencer, of 5380 Weaver Road, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years in prison.
Spencer was given credit for 403 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Spencer pleaded guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years in jail.
Spencer was given credit for 403 days in jail in this case.
• William A. Howard, of 2329 North Ridge Road East, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
Howard was given credit for 154 days in jail in this case.
• David J. Cline, of 729 West 57th Street, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to six months in jail.
Cline was given credit for 71 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Cline pleaded guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to six months in jail and ordered to pay $2,000 restitution.
Cline was given credit for 12 days in jail in this case.
The two sentences will be served concurrently.
• Amy Parker, of 478 Williams Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $35,000 personal recognizance, and Parker was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Codey Kessler, of 520 Millard Avenue, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $15,000 cash, surety or 10 percent.
In another case, Kessler was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of receiving stolen property and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $15,000 cash, surety or 10 percent.
• Sebastian Navarro Hartman, of 353 Chestnut Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, one third-degree felony and one fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash, surety or 10 percent.
• Damien Lujuane Norman, of 5918 Hillcrest Avenue, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of abduction, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $35,000 cash, surety or 10 percent.
• John Norris, of 285 1/2 Main Street, Apartment 17, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Norris was given credit for 55 days in jail in this case.
• Sean Ernest Stanaford, of 809 East 16th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
• Michael Thompson, of 39 Pearl Street, Apartment 4, Painesville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation and one count of domestic violence, fourth-degree felonies, and one count of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $25,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Thompson was given credit for 42 days in jail in this case.
• Aaron Kifer, of 172 West Main Road, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a third-degree felony,, and one count of forgery, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Andrew M. Carlisle, of 6617 Jefferson Road, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
• Ryan Anthony Gaylord, of 5501 West Maple Road, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash, surety or 10 percent.
• Amber Nichole Ensell, of 142 Nickel Plate Avenue, Upper Apartment, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of intensive community control.
Ensell was given credit for 12 days in jail in this case.
• Curt Alan Doll, of 812 Route 46 South, Apartment 3, Jefferson, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.
Doll was given credit for 107 days in jail in this case.
• Paul Guzzo, of 1446 State Road, Rock Creek, was sentenced to five to six and a half years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Guzzo was given credit for 123 days in jail in this case.
• Gary O. Hewitt and Alice L. Hewitt to Mark A. Mathews and Janet L. Jyurovat-Mathews, 5361 Hadlock Road, Plymouth Township, 2.8 acres, $32,000
• Joann D. Hudok to Francis J. Martone, 1124 E. 16th St., Ashtabula, .23 acre, $53,100
• Kenneth A. Kister to Adrianna Deangelis and Salvatore Deangelis, 1532 Grant Ave., Ashtabula, .22 acre, $92,500
• Rachele M. Long to Ryan S. Bellissimo and Annamarie N. Bellissimo, 5556 Laskey Road, Hartsgrove Township, 5 acres, $340,000
• Roy Thaler and Diane Thaler to First Choice Property Acquisitions LLC, Route 193, Denmark Township, 9.4 acres, $15,000
• Ashtabula County Medical Center to Armor Real Estate Holdings LLC, 3441 North Ridge Road, Saybrook Township, 14.2 acres, $180,000
• Robert W. Baker to Steve Strmac, 5186 Clay St., Harpersfield Township, 3 acres, $128,000
• Kenneth H. Mears and Shelley M. Mears to Ronald R. Johnson and Christine A. Johnson, Mann Road, Cherry Valley Township, 16.3 acres, $70,000
• Joseph A. Shuttleworth to Barbara Light and Garnett C. Light, 204 Elm St., Geneva, .14 acre, $67,500
• Amanda Kobylinski to Weslog LLC, 2101 North Park Lane, Morgan Township, .25 acre, $177,500
• Richard W. Hillyer to Superior Real Estate Group LLC, 1004 E. 5th St., Ashtabula, .16 acre, $57,000
• Clark E. Mann, Clark E. Mann, Kevin Lamont Mann, Garrison Road, Plymouth Township, 8 acres, $16,500
• Patrick Wolf and Patricia Wolf to Daniel Rocco and Nancy Rocco, Winnebago Drive, Andover Township, $15,000
• Clark Ellsworth Mann and Kevin Lamont Mann to Isaac A. Arthur and Sarah E. Fowler Arthur, Garrison Road, Plymouth Township, 44.1 acres, $176,549
• Charlotte M. Loomis to Geoffrey E. Johnson, 6003 Middle Road, Monroe Township, 6 acres, $165,000
• Douglas R. Volkman and Ranae M. Volkman to David L. Gelnette and Jennifer L. Brickman, 240 Russell St., Conneaut, .16 acre, $118,000
• Deborah L. Beckwith and Judith M. Jepson et al to Paul D. Smith and Nikki Michelle Bailes, 3172 Creek Road, Kingsville Township, .54 acre, $140,000
• Marina Samardzija to Dforce Holdings LLC, Route 45 and 2809 Clay St., Austinburg Township, 1 acre, $119,900
• Black Dog LLC to Gary L. Roberts and Charlotte A. Roberts, 2112 Homewood Ave., Saybrook Township, .17 acre, $45,000
• David C. Eurich to Jack Frampton and Glyndora Frampton, 1028 Hamlin Drive, Ashtabula, .18 acre, $50,000
• Kenneth Truelsch to Jonathan Moldovan and Ashley Moldovan, 3242 County Line Road, Geneva Township, 3 acres, $250,000
• David K. Irish (trustee), William Strack Jr. and Dorothy Strack, KGM Properties Limited, 408 South Ridge Road (81.2 acres) and 452 South Ridge Road (61.1 acres), Conneaut, $160,000
• Julie Hollis, Rikki Poorman, Robert Hollis, 4499 Lenox New Lyme Road, New Lyme Township, 51.4 acres, $150,000
• Jerry L. Rausch to Stephen Lamb, 3308 Ridgewood Ave., Ashtabula Township, .54 acre, $115,000
• Amanda Brentzel to Mark David Cameron and Kris Ann Cameron, 279 Leamur Drive, Conneaut, .17 acre, $144,500
• Hgle Real Co LLC to Hansel L. Lucas Jr. and Kimberly J. Lucas, Parkside Drive, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .21 acre, $179,900
• Kal Management Ltd. to Robert S. Hess, 1388 S. Broadway, Geneva, .33 acre, $165,000
• ason Novak to Abigayle L. Weeks, 5821 Knollwood Drive Ashtabula, .24 acre, $86,000
• Joan F. Johnston to Crystal D. Johnson and Christopher Johnson, 1719 E. 36th St., Ashtabula Township, .16 acre, $120,000
• Michael P. Hennessey and Timothy D. Hennessey to Gary L. Weeks and Sandra E. Weeks, Ford Avenue (.04 acre) and 842 Day St. (.08 acre), Conneaut, $48,000
• Kenneth L. Dobbins and Tracy R. Dobbins to Chris Suhay and Robin Suhay, 7005 Mechanicsville Road, Windsor Township, 19.4 acres, $157,000
• Bekbeato Inc. to Megan C. Welch, 1116 Bristol Ave., Saybrook Township, .22 acre, $188,000
• Julianne E. Griffin, Jordan J. Palinkas, Ian S. Alexander, 453 Second St., Geneva, .24 acre, $105,000
• David G. Van Allen and Sally A. Van Allen to Ashley N. Simons, 354 Prospect Road, Ashtabula, .07 acre, $91,000
• Lawrence Leonard Edwards to Erica J. Tibbens, 3461 Austin Road, Geneva Township, 3.7 acres, $40,000
• Vannabuilders Ltd. to Ashtabula Concrete and Construction LLC, Mareddy Drive and Brooke Lane, Saybrook Township, $32,500
• Jeffrey H. Maurer and Joy Maurer to Robert H. Jelf III, 109 W. Main Road, Conneaut, .33 acre, $92,000
• Mary Kibler to WSW Properties LLC, 1831 W. 8th St., Ashtabula, .13 acre, $68,000
• Christopher R. Hicks Sr. and Pauline R. Hicks to Brittany A. Tatakis, 408 Bank St., Conneaut, .20 acre, $84,000
• Francis Colling and Lisa M. Colling to Josephine M. Mulholland, 1333 Ohio Ave., Saybrook Township, .23 acre, $134,000
• Walter C. McSherry Jr. to Stacy Love, 208 Park Ave., Conneaut, $110,000
• Marion Seagraves to Said K. Samia, 2406 Atkins Road, Trumbull Township, 1.8 acres, $185,000
• Harry N. Brummitt to Joyce Brown, 3667 N. Myers Road, Geneva Township, 1 acre, $125,000
• Dennis P. Morell to Lightspeed Enterprise LLC, 420 W. 57th St., Ashtabula, .08 acre, $15,000
• Michelle T. Olah to Helen Warren, 2127 E. 40th St., Ashtabula Township, .12 acre, $100,000
• Paul C. Burkholder and Julie J. Burkholder to Patrick Ryan Pokorny, 2702 Hague Road, Orwell Township, 4 acres, $195,000
• Scott J. Williams to Stacie Lynn Cashbaugh and George A. Cashbaugh Jr., 1430 Norwood Drive, Saybrook Township, .23 acre, $89,901
• Tyler Matthew Haidon to Jessica Rice Field, 765 Fairway St., Lenox Township, .68 acre, $175,000
• Sharon F. Schoneman to Edward D. Costella, 4251 Forest Ridge Drive (.97 acre) and 4261 Forest Ridge Drive (.86 acre), Sheffield Township, $350,000
• Jack Barton and Karen Barton to Grow Apprel, 9 Sunset Road, Conneaut, .36 acre, $170,000
