JEFFERSON — Join the Ashtabula County Farm Bureau for a Meet & Greet with ice cream and desserts from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.
Ashtabula County Farm Bureau will present public policy priorities and take member suggestions that impact agriculture and the community.
There also will be a meet-and-greet with candidates running for office. Each candidate will give a short talk on issues impacting agriculture and the community.
Bring your policy suggestions, issues and/or concerns for the local, state or national level. Your voice is critical in ensuring Farm Bureau is at the fore front of the top issues impacting agriculture in Ashtabula County and the nation.
To place your reservation, call the Ashtabula County Farm Bureau at 440-426-2195, or by emailing ashtabula@ofbf.org or online at: https://bit.ly/2022AshICS by July 7.
For more information on the Ashtabula County Farm Bureau or the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, visit the website www.ashtabulafb.org, call the local county Farm Bureau Office at 440-426-2195, or e-mail at ashtabula@ofbf.org.
