JEFFERSON — Grab your binoculars and find your way into the grandstands next Thursday and Friday for harness racing at the Ashtabula County Fair.
Racing starts at 11:30 a.m. on both days, and fairgoers can expect exciting races that are free to the public, as well as parimutuel wagering.
“We hope the weather cooperates and run the races with no problems,” said Sue Stockwell, race secretary and fair board member.
As long as the track is safe for racing, it is a rain or shine event.
Harness racing has been a fair tradition for more than 60 years.
Former Jefferson resident Clair Umholtz, 65, now of Sagamore Hills and owner of Umholtz Racing Stable, is always a hometown favorite in the sulky.
While Umholtz is in semi-retirement now, he always drives at least one sulky for his hometown fans.
Umholtz holds the record for starting horses at Northfield Park, averaging 450 starts per year for the past 20 years.
He’s a member of Northfield’s Wall of Fame. Race fans can look for Umholtz wearing blue and gold.
