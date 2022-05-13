JEFFERSON — The arrival of warmer weather means plans are in the works for the 2022 Ashtabula County Fair, slated for Aug. 9-14 at the fairgrounds.
A fair-goer's favorite, the annual Demolition Derbys, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 and Aug. 13 in front of the grandstands, courtesy of DerbyDog, according to fair officials.
Every year, crowds of derby fans turn out to hoot and holler for their favorite car and driver. This crowd-pleasing event is filled with high-impact thrills.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said he's very excited about this year's fair.
"The fair board works extremely hard to make the county fair and this year is no exception," he said. "They have a lot planned and I encourage all county residents to plan to attend this year's fair. It will be a lot of fun."
Driver entry fee is $40, to the following classes:
• Powerwheels Extravaganza (for children);
• Motor Swap Full-Size;
• Street Stock Full-Size;
• Street Stock Compact;
• Stock Mini-Van/Truck/SUV, and
• Stock Youth Compact.
For rules and information, go to www.derbydogdemo.com.
Fair season in Ohio starts next month with the Paulding County Fair and ends in October with the Fairfield County Fair.
The Ashtabula County Fair Board promises this year's fair will be packed with free shows, food, music, exhibits, animals and contests for children and adults.
While the fair offers the agricultural community a chance to showcase its best animals, goods and talents, there also will be two days of harness racing, as well as a youth parade and modified tractor and truck pulls.
Other fair attractions will include a rooster crowing contest, a frog jump, a 4-H fashion show, contests for children, horse shows and hundreds of 4-H animal projects — horses, miniature horses, rabbits, goats, chickens, ducks, pigs, steers, dairy cows and more.
A market livestock sale will be held Aug. 13 in front of the grandstands where hundreds of bidders are expected to buy the market animal projects.
County Auditor David Thomas said he's looking forward to the fair.
"The fair board has done a lot to the grounds," he said. "It should be an exciting August for us."
The Ashtabula County Fair website will be updated when details are verified and contracts are signed, according to fair officials.
