Ashtabula County Fair to receive $50,000

JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Agricultural Society will receive $50,000 for operating expenses or any other uses relating to the county fair.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 109 into law on May 17, providing the Ohio Department of Agriculture with $4.7 million in grant funding to distribute evenly to all 94 county and independent agricultural societies. As a result, ODA will be giving $50,000 to each agricultural society.
“Ohio’s fairs not only provide us fond memories of our childhood, they are also important to our local communities and provide a valuable forum for the next generation of responsible food producers,” said Dorothy Pelanda, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, in a prepared statement.
All fairs are expected to receive funding this month. There are no applications, reporting or other requirements associated with this funding.
The 175th annual Ashtabula County Fair is slated for Aug. 10-15, with organizers planning a full fair to celebrate. Last year, the coronavirus pandemic canceled all but Junior Fair events.
This year’s plans include grandstand shows every night of the fair, including Junior Fair Barnyard Olympics on Tuesday, the Demolition Derby on Wednesday and Saturday, KOI Drag Racing on Thursday, a rodeo on Friday and the tractor and truck pulls on Sunday.
Fair-goers also will be treated to harness racing, carnival games, rides, fair food, contests and agricultural displays.
The Barnyard Pavilion on the back midway will feature the following bands: Thunder Creek Band on Aug. 10; High Horse on Aug. 12; Plan B on Aug. 13, and Rough Cut on Aug. 14.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said he’s pleased to hear the fair board will be receiving $50,000 to assist with fair operations.
“This is especially helpful following a difficult year last year in the inability to have a full fair,” he said.
The 2021 fair book will be available on June 9, according to Great Lakes Printing in Jefferson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.