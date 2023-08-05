Tuesday, Aug. 8: Opening Day
• 9 a.m. — Flag Raising (Grandstand)
• 9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Saddle Horse/Jumping (Saddle Horse Arena)
• 9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Dairy Steer Show (Show Arena)
• Jr. Fair Dairy Beef Feeder Show (Show Arena), immediately following Dairy Steer Show
• 11 a.m. — Bicycle Decorating & Races (Grandstand)
• Noon — Sack Races (Grandstand)
• Noon — Jr. Fair Sheep & Lamb Show (Show Arena)
• Noon — Jr. Fair Equine Flag Ceremony & Crowning of Equine Royalty (Saddle Horse Arena)
• 1 p.m. — Jr. Fair Equine Project Judging, English (Saddle Horse Arena)
• 1 p.m. — Frog Jumping Contest (Grandstand)
• 2 p.m. — Jr. Fair Sheep & Market Goat Show (MAC Arena)
• 2:30 p.m. — Jr. Fair Llama & Alpaca Show (Draft Horse Ring)
• 4 p.m. — Draft Horse Driving Competition (Saddle Horse Arena)
• 5 p.m. — Jr. Fair Youth Parade & Royal Court Crowning (Grandstands)
• 6 p.m. — Thunder Creek Band (Barnard Pavilion)
• 6:30 p.m. — Power Wheels (Grandstand)
• 7 p.m. — 4-H Sewing, Food & Nutrition and General Project Awards & Style Review (Expo Center)
• 7 p.m. — Baked Goods Auction (East end of Fairgrounds, behind Grange/Home & Garden Building)
• 7:30 p.m. — DERBYDOG DEMOLITION DERBY (Grandstand)
• 8 p.m. — Barnyard Olympics (Show Arena)
Rides by Lisko Amusements
Open: 1-5 p.m. & 6-11 p.m. Rides will start at 1 p.m. or after state inspection is completed
$5 Admission to Grandstand for Demo Derby — Reserved Seating
(Ages 2 & under Free on adult’s lap only)
$15 Pit Pass to Racetrack Infield (Ages 2 & under are Free)
Advance ticket sales available online (Credit cards: Ticket price plus processing fees)
Wednesday, Aug. 9: Family Day
(Kids ages 14 and younger get in free. All day ride pass $7)
• 9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Large Equine Project Judging, Western Project Classes & Dressage (Saddle Horse Arena)
• 9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Poultry Show & Showmanship (MAC Arena), starts with Exhibition animals followed by Market classes
• 9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Dairy Showmanship (Show Arena)
• Dairy PeeWee Show (Show Arena), after showmanship
• 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. — Register for Kids’ Bicycle Drawing (Registration Tent)
• 10 a.m. — Draft Horse Halter Classes (Draft Horse Ring)
• 10 a.m. — Find Pennies in Sawdust (by FFA Building)
• 11 a.m.-Noon — Kids’ Drawing Contest entries (Expo Center)
• 11:30 a.m. — Harness Racing & Pari-Mutuel Wagering (Grandstand)
• 1 p.m. — Kids Drawing Contest awards (Expo Center)
• 1 p.m. — TicTacToe Relay (by FFA Building)
• 2 p.m. — Bucket Ball Toss (by FFA Building)
• 3:30 p.m. — Egg & Spoon Race (by FFA Building)
• 5 p.m. — Jr. Fair Swine Show (MAC Arena)
• 6 p.m. — Jr. Fair Rabbit and Cavy Showmanship (Show Arena)
• 6 p.m. — Drawing for 6 Bicycles (Registration Tent)
• 7 p.m. — Ron Phillips Band Barnard Pavilion
• 7:30 p.m. — Derbydog Rough Truck & Half Car Race (Grandstand) $5 admission to grandstand. $20 pit pass.
Rides by Lisko Amusements
Open: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. & 6-11 p.m.
Advance sale tickets online (Credit cards: $5 plus processing fees)
Thursday Aug. 10:
Veterans Appreciation Day
(Veterans get in free all day with proper ID)
• 9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Horse Project Judging (Saddle Horse Arena), miscellaneous project classes, open fun show (immediately following judging)
• 9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Dairy Goat Show/Harness & Pack Goat (MAC Arena)
• 10 a.m. — Draft Horse Farm Team Hitch Class & Log Pull (Draft Horse Ring)
• 10 a.m. — Open Class Beef Show (Show Arena)
• 1 p.m. — Jr. Fair Beef Breeding Show (Kaszar Show Barn)
• 2 p.m. — Jr. Fair Beef Feeder Showmanship & Weight Class (Show Arena)
• 4 p.m. — Jr. Fair Beef Showmanship (Show Arena)
• 4 p.m. — Jr. Fair Rabbit & Cavy Show (MAC Arena)
• 5 p.m. — HARNESS RACING & PARI-MUTUEL WAGERING (Grandstand)
• 6 p.m. — Jr. Fair Steer Show (Show Arena)
• 6:30 p.m. — Ashtabula County Commissioners Agenda Session, Expo Center
• 7:30 p.m. — Special Salute to Veterans (Grandstands)
Rides by Lisko Amusements
Open: 1-5 p.m. & 6-11 p.m.
Free Admission to the Grandstand
Friday, Aug. 11: Senior Citizens Day
(Seniors ages 62 and older $1 admission all day.)
• 9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Horse Obstacle Project Class (Saddle Horse Arena)
• Open costume class (Saddle Horse Arena), immediately following Obstacle Class
• 10 a.m. — Dairy Judging, Junior and Open Class (Show Arena)
• 1 p.m. — Small Animal Costume Contest (MAC Arena)
• 2 p.m. — Cloverbud Stuffed Animal Show (MAC Arena)
• 4 p.m. — Jr. Fair Animal Project Meet & Greet (MAC Arena)
• 4:30 p.m. — Draft Horse Hitch Classes #1-10 (Saddle Horse Arena)
• 5 p.m. — Jr. Fair Animal Project Meet & Greet (MAC Arena)
• 7 p.m. — High Steel Rodeo (Grandstand) $10 admission to grandstand
• 8 p.m. — Canter Gaming, half hour after Draft Show (Saddle Horse Arena)
Rides by Lisko Amusements
Open: 1-5 p.m. & 6-11 p.m.
$10 Admission to Grandstand — Reserved Seating
(Ages 2 & under Free on adult’s lap only)
Advance ticket sales available online (Credit cards: Ticket price plus processing fees)
Saturday, Aug. 12
• 9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Walk-Trot Gaming Fun Show (Saddle Horse Arena)
• 10 a.m. — Open Class Goat Show (Show Arena)
• 10 a.m. — Jr. Fair Horse Versatility In-Hand (Front Horse Ring)
• 11 a.m. — MARKET LIVESTOCK SALE (Show Arena)
• 4 p.m. — Jr. Fair Dog Demonstration & Awards (Barnard Pavilion)
• 4:30 p.m. — Draft Horse Hitch Classes #11-20 (Saddle Horse Arena)
• 6 p.m. — The Brakes (Barnard Pavilion)
• 6:30 p.m. — Power Wheels (Grandstand)
• 7:30 p.m. — DERBYDOG DEMOLITION DERBY (Grandstand)
• 8 p.m. — Jr. Fair Canter Gaming (Saddle Horse Arena)
Rides by Lisko Amusements
Open: 1-5 p.m. & 6-11 p.m.
$5 Admission to Grandstand — Reserved Seating
(Ages 2 & under Free on adult’s lap only)
$15 Pit Pass to Racetrack Infield (Ages 2 & under Free)
Advance ticket sales available online (Credit cards: Ticket price plus processing fees)
Sunday, Aug. 13
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Truck Show (Racetrack)
• 11 a.m. — STOCK TRACTOR/STOCK 4X4 PULL (Grandstand)
• 11 a.m. — MAC Awards (MAC Arena)
• 11 a.m. — Jr. Fair Equine Awards Ceremony (Horse Arena)
• Noon-4 p.m. — Agriculture Adventure Scavenger Hunt (Jr. Fair Board Office)
• 1 p.m. — Buckeye State Pedal Pull- Kiddie Tractor Pull Registration (by Grange Building)
• 1 p.m. — 4-H Cloverbud Graduation (MAC Arena)
• 2 p.m. — Jr. Fair Super Showman Contest (Show Arena and MAC Arena), rabbit & poultry start at 1 p.m. in Show Arena/Show begins at 2 p.m. in MAC Arena
• 2 p.m. — Buckeye State Pedal Pull- Kiddie Tractor Pull (by Grange Building)
• 6 p.m. — MODIFIED TRACTOR AND TRUCK PULLS & SEMI PULLS (Grandstand)
• 7 p.m. — Large animals released
• 9 p.m. — Small animals released
• 10 p.m. — FAIR CLOSES
Rides by Lisko Amusements
Open: 1-5 p.m. & 6-10 p.m.
$5 Admission to Grandstand — General Seating
(Ages 2 & under Free on adult’s lap only)
$15 Pit Pass to Racetrack Infield (Ages 2 & under Free)
Advance ticket sales available online (Credit cards: Ticket price plus processing fees)
FREE SHOWS
• Cinderella’s Carriage, Photo Op only, no rides, free all day Wednesday for Family Day
• Ready Go Dog Show
• Jungle Terry
• Laser Tag
• Fishing Booth
• Mr. CJ magic and balloon creations
