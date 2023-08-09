JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Fair opened Tuesday, ushering in another year of live music, livestock and animal shows alongside carnival rides and every variety of fried food imaginable.
Gates opened at 8 a.m., though 4-H’ers arrived early to get ready to show their horses, steers and market goats. The winners took home ribbons and banners to commemorate their efforts.
Lena Hanusosky, 11, a 4-H’er from Leroy Township, said she’s excited to show her turkey [at 9 a.m. today] in the poultry show.
Children gathered in front of the grandstand at 11 a.m. to participate in the bicycle decorating contest and the much-anticipated bicycle races.
“I love my bike,” said Aria Grennan, 5. “We ride every day.”
Gloria Veri, 7, garnered first place for her county fair theme, and Brylyn Russell-Oliver, 4, of Dorset came in second for her unicorn decorated trike.
Peyton Culver, 8, of North Kingsville, took home third for his bike that was decorated like an airplane.
In the races, Brylyn scooted her way to first place in the 3-5 year old trike division.
Aria won the the 3-5 year old bicycle division; Peyton the 6-8 year olds, Maxwell Gut, 11, of Ashtabula, won the 9-11 year old class.
Maxwell’s legs worked like pistons to win a photo finish with Azalea Luce, 11, of Andover, who took second place.
The midway opened at 1 p.m. as the sunny weather and gentle breeze kept temperatures at about 75 degrees on the fairgrounds, according to the National Weather Service.
After lunch that possibly consisted of a Cunningham sausage sandwich, tons of fries and a milkshake form the Holstein Club, guests young and old flocked to grandstand to watch the frog jumping contest.
Charlotte and June Colby, ages 8 and 5 respectively, brought a big boy from Saybrook Township.
Julian Jackson, 5, of Roaming Shores, continued the Jackson family tradition of catching a frog in “Papa’s pond in Jefferson” and participating in the frog jump. The frog didn’t disappoint, jumping 7-feet-9-inches.
Five-year-old Kevin Ashba brought a big frog named Chip Skeeter. He also jumped 7-feet-9-inches but it took some coaxing. Chip Skeeter stalled out after the first leap and, after some prodding, made a run for the grandstand.
At the same time, another amphibian escaped its owner’s bucket and caused a minor disruption in the contest.
Mya Yako, 9, of Jefferson, caught an unnamed frog in a friend’s pond in Pierpont.
“I didn’t name it because I don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl,” she said.
Peyton returned after the bicycle races to put the same frog he caught last year — Cotton Candy — for a second jump. He placed third last year.
Dennis Anderson, 4, ran to the jump site holding a small frog by one leg. Despite the tendon stretching, the frog leaped five feet.
Peyton remarked to the judge that he and his dad return their frog to the pond where he was caught. Another contestant then hollered, “We eat ours!”
The remainder of the afternoon was filled with sheep and more goat shows, as well as llamas and alpacas.
A long line of hungry fair-goers stood inside the Jefferson Grange for the group’s famous roast beef dinners and homemade pies.
The youth parade at 5 p.m. boasted floats, twirlers and dancers before the 2023 Royal Court Crowning took place in front of the grandstand.
The Derbydog Demolition Derby roared back into town with a smash-them, crash-them show, delighting a huge crowd that turned out to watch and cheer on their favorite driver.
The Ashtabula County Fair continues through Sunday with gates opening at 8 a.m. daily.
WEDNESDAY AT THE FAIR
Family Day, children 14 years and younger get in free all day. Ride pass: $7.
9 a.m. — Poultry show and showmanship
10 a.m. — Draft horse halter classes
11 a.m. — Kids drawing contest
11:30 a.m. — Harness racing and pari-mutuel wagering
1 p.m. — Children’s games start by FFA Building
5 p.m. — Swine show
6 p.m. — Rabbit show
7:30 p.m. — Derbydog Rough Trucks and Half-Car races
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.