Ashtabula County Fair celebrating 175 years of fun 

BY SHELLEY TERRY
JEFFERSON — After a year when the fair was scaled back because of a pandemic, six days of fun will start Tuesday with the Ashtabula County fairgrounds.
It’s the 175th Ashtabula County Fair and organizers promise it will be packed with more shows, food, music, exhibits, animals and contests than ever before.
While the fair offers the agricultural community a chance to showcase its best animals, goods and talents, there also will be two demolition derbies, two days of harness racing, as well as a youth parade, a rodeo and modified tractor and truck pulls.
Fair-goers will find a newly refurbished grandstand, a renovated Expo Center, a resurfaced midway and a new pole barn.
After successfully adding a second day of harness racing three years ago, the fair board decided to go with it again.
“We’ll have harness racing Thursday and Friday, post time 11:30 a.m.,” said Sue Stockwell, fair board member and race secretary. “There will be several races a day, and pari-mutual wagering.”
Other fair attractions will include a rooster crowing contest, a frog jump, a 4-H fashion show, contests for children, horse shows, barnyard Olympics, historical items on display in the log cabin and hundreds of 4-H animal projects — horses, miniature horses, rabbits, goats, chickens, ducks, pigs, steers, dairy cows and more.
A market livestock sale will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in front of the grandstands where hundreds of bidders are expected to buy the market animal projects.
Free shows this year include Max Power — a 9-feet tall robotic entertainer, as well as the Ready Go Dog Show, Cracker Jack the Clown and Company, Jungle Terry and the Rex and Dana Comedy and Magic show.
The Barnard Entertainment Pavilion Stage on the back midway will play host to local bands from 6-10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Members of the Ashtabula County Holstein Club will serve the club’s signature milkshakes, ice cream and cheese sandwiches.
Members of the Plymouth Grange will offer burgers, hot dogs and pie, while the Jefferson Grange will serve up its famous roast beef, gravy and mashed potatoes dinners, plus hamburgers, fish sandwiches, hot dogs, pies and more. Both granges will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Fresh made lemonade, doughnuts, steak on a stick, French Fries, pizza, peanuts, popcorn, homemade fudge, candy apples, waffles, barbecue chicken and lots more will be on sale from vendors.
Regular admission is $8, children ages 4 and younger get in free every day. Rides by Lisko Amusements are free with the daily $8 admission ticket. Live pony rides cost extra.
Grandstand shows cost $5, paid at the grandstand, except the Barnyard Olympics and KOI Drag Racing are free.
With any passes or special admissions, a wristband is needed to ride the rides and are $5.
The rides will be open 1-5 p.m. and 6-11 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6-11 p.m. Wednesday; 1-5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. Sunday.
Senior citizens, ages 62 and older, get in for $1 on Tuesday and Friday.
Veterans get in free on Thursday with proper identification.
On Family Day (Wednesday) children ages 14 and younger get in free all day, but must buy an all-day ride pass for $5 to ride any rides.
For more information, visit ashtabulafair.com or call 440-576-7626.
