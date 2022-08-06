JEFFERSON — On Oct. 30, 1822, a group of pioneer citizens met at the old brick courthouse in Jefferson to form the Ashtabula Agricultural Society.
From the small group assembled, a committee was appointed to draft a constitution for the Society, whose purpose it was to promote the interest of agriculture in the forest-covered land of Ashtabula County.
FIRST MEETING
At the first annual meeting held Jan. 16, 1823, Nehemiah King was elected president; Eliphalet Austin, first vice-president; Edward Fifield, second vice-president; Matthew Hubbard, corresponding secretary; Jacob Austin, auditor, and Timothy R. Hawley, treasurer.
FIRST CATTLE SHOW
The first annual cattle show and fair was held in Austinburg on the first Tuesday in October 1823 featuring a total of $40 in premiums.
The top prize of $10 was awarded to Jonathan Warner for the best improved farm of 50 acres.
The cattle show and fair was repeated the next year in Austinburg and in 1825 moved to Ashtabula, in hopes of attracting greater interest; but the response was not successful and in 1826, the Fourth Annual Cattle Show and Fair was held in Jefferson on the town square in front of the courthouse. Participants tied their livestock to the hitching posts out front.
The people of Jefferson failed to support the project and the fifth fair was planned, but never held. The Society’s activities ceased for the next 15 years.
AGRICULTURAL SOCIETY REBOUNDS
On March 7, 1842, the Ashtabula County Agricultural Society was organized under the leadership of R.W. Griswold.
A special meeting was called on June 25, 1846, and the Society, as formed in 1842, was dissolved “for want of interest taken by the citizens of the county.”
On Sept. 12, 1846, in answer to an appeal made by the Ashtabula Sentinel, a second organization was formed under the new regulations of the State Department of Agriculture.
FIRST ANNUAL FAIR/ OHIO STATE FAIR
The First Annual Fair of the re-born Society was held at the Ashtabula County Courthouse on Oct. 16, 1846.
After seeing the success of the district fairs, the first official Ohio State Fair was slated for September 1849, but it was canceled because of an outbreak of Asiatic Cholera.
Finally, in 1850, the first Ohio State Fair was held outside of Cincinnati. It was a two-day affair, with 20-cent admission. Close to 30,000 people attended the event.
The present county fairgrounds off Poplar and Elm streets in Jefferson was acquired in the early 1850s.
The records show in 1854 the Society spent $2,500 to erect an Agricultural Hall and other improvements to the fairgrounds. The fair of 1858 drew a total of 5,000 people.
ARMY CAMP
In 1861, the fairgrounds was turned into an Army Camp, known as Camp Giddings, where 1,500 men from northeastern Ohio were camped.
On Christmas Day they marched from Jefferson to Ashtabula where they were entrained for Columbus and were mustered into the Union Army. The 29th Ohio Volunteers were engaged in some of the most severe fighting of the Civil War.
RACE TRACK
The first race track, one third-mile oval, was built in the early 1870s.
In 1914, a balloon ascension from the center of the race track was the highlight of the fair.
LOG CABIN
In 1915 the newly built log cabin was dedicated and became a display of historical relics. The logs for the structure were given by or in memory of local pioneers who had been born in a log cabin.
Expansion and improvements proved impossible as a private concern, so sometime in the 1920s, the county took title to the property, but left it under the control of the Agricultural Society.
The 1945 Fair featured a display of 2,000 German and Japanese mementos in the Octagon Building, souvenirs of local servicemen returned from World War II. VJ Day in 1945 brought one of the largest single day attendance records when 14,000 people jammed the midway.
CENTENNIAL FAIR
The “Centennial Fair” in 1946 brought many improvements to the fairgrounds including the first paved midway.
The 100th Ashtabula County Fair featured a historical parade with every township represented and a pioneer exhibit in the Octagon Building displaying relics of early settlers and a photographic display of the county’s history presented by the Historical Society.
NEW GRANDSTAND AND EARLY SHOWS
The Olewasnagi Dancers, “a thrilling show of authentic Indian dancers,” delighted fair-goers in 1955.
The following year, the new grandstand was completed by Southern Bleachers Construction Co. of Graham, Texas, and served fairgoers for more than six decades, providing a shady place to watch harness racing, tractor pulls, demolition derbies, parades and nationally famous entertainers, such as Bobby Vinton, Little Jimmy Dickens and Eddie Rabbitt.
In 1969, the Agricultural Society replaced the dirt midway with slag walkways.
BURST OF GROWTH
The late 1970s and 1980s saw a burst of growth at the fairgrounds with many new facilities added including the small animal building, Concession Office, Sheriff Patrol’s Office, 4-H Saddle Horse and Draft Horse Barns, Entertainment Pavilion and Market Animal Barn.
A few years ago, the Ashtabula County Fair Board talked about refurbishing the grandstand, which was starting to show its age.
In 2018, Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski encouraged the fair board to apply for a state grant for the improvements, which required a $60,000 local match.
“We were successful in securing a $250,000 state capital grant and the grandstand was in dire need of improvements,” Kozlowski said. “I’m excited about all of the improvements.”
In 2021, workers gave the grandstand a new roof, fresh paint, new boards, aluminum decking and lights “to really make the county fair shine,” said Brian Edelman, Fair Board president.
The improved grandstand also offers disabled-accessible seating.
The years have seen a lot of changes for the Ashtabula County Agricultural Society, but the goals of the Society remain constant: “to promote the encouragement of agriculture, horticulture, and the rearing of better livestock, improvement of domestic science and art, promote general community betterment, together with all other commercial and educational interests of the county.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.