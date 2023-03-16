JEFFERSON — Equestrians thinking of boarding their horse at the Ashtabula County fairgrounds will have to rethink that idea.
The Agricultural Society, also known as the Fair Board, will no longer rent horse stalls to new applicants, effective July 31.
Anyone currently renting horse stalls will be allowed to continue to rent.
Fair Board members cited the dilapidated condition of the barns as the reason for the change at their March 8 meeting.
They have asked the county commissioners to inspect the barns and determine the barns’ viability moving forward, County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said.
“Some of them are in pretty poor shape,” he said. “I think the idea is for us to try to find money to fix them.”
The fairground
boasts many buildings and pavilions available for events and activities, including festivals,
rallies and livestock shows.
The outdoor arenas and two horse barns on the west side of South Poplar Street are available for horse shows.
Stalls in the barns on the west side of the main fairgrounds have been available for boarding harness and saddle horses for decades but, in recent years, no money has been put into the barns to keep them up.
Last July, the Fair Board announced improvements to the fairgrounds with $650,000 in grants.
The money came from the county’s share of $18.8 million in federal American Rescue Plans Funds.
“The funds were allocated with the primary purpose of helping communities recover from the pandemic,” Kozlowski said. “The $650,000 will address several improvements to the grounds, including significant electrical upgrades, shower house renovations and other improvements necessary to retain the grounds’ year-round operations.”
The board hired electrician Jim Burns at the March 8 meeting to install new lights and switches in the Butler Building.
The Board of Commissioners owns the fairgrounds and the daily operations of the grounds are managed by the Fair Board, a non-profit organization.
The board’s next meeting is slated for 7 p.m. April 12 at the fairgrounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.