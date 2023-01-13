JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Fair Board met Wednesday night to discuss entertainment for the 2023 county fair, slated for Aug. 8-13.
Visitors can expect plenty of old favorites, as well as new attractions at the fair this year.
The board unanimously voted to bring the parade and crowning of the Royal Court back on Tuesday night (Aug. 8). Last year, the parade was held on Monday night before the fair officially started due to scheduling conflicts.
After some discussion, the board agreed to hold the first of two demolition derbies on Tuesday night, as well.
Vice President Bart Kanicki, who also serves on the entertainment committee, said it could be worked out. They could get the parade off of the race track while derby participants and fans come into the fairgrounds, he said.
As for Wednesday night entertainment, Board President Brian Edelman supported something brand new this year, half-car racing.
“They’re doing it everywhere,” he said.
County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski asked for a description of half-car racing, also called front wheel drive drag racing.
“It’s where you race half cars,” Edelman said. “They cut the cars in half and race them. They had it at the Crawford County Fair last year.”
Several fair board members supported the idea and voted to host half-car racing on Wednesday night (Aug. 9) in front of the grandstand.
Harness racing was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 9) with an 11:30 a.m. post time and Thursday evening (Aug. 10), starting at 5 p.m., said Sue Stockwell, speed superintendent.
A rodeo featuring steer roping, bull riding, barrel racing and more was approved by the board for the Friday night (Aug. 11) grandstand show.
“This is a real, local rodeo with calf roping, etc.,” said Jake Williams, a board member on the entertainment committee.
Saturday (Aug. 12) will mark the second demolition derby, and on Sunday (Aug. 13), the truck pull will delight fairgoers, the board said.
The board then turned its attention to two side shows, Jungle Terry’s Traveling Zoo and the Ready Go Dog Show. Both shows received a lot of love from fair goers in the past, Edelman said.
Board member Deb Platt supported hiring Jungle Terry on the weekdays (Aug. 8-11), as children and adults always seem to really enjoy his shows.
The board then unanimously voted to hire both shows to perform at the 2023 fair.
In other business:
• The board talked about plans for its Covered Bridge/Fair Board Reverse Raffle, set for March 11 at the Expo Center. Cost is $100 per couple.
• The board voted to get event management software at a cost of $200 a month. Harlee Hamilton, secretary, and Denise Kelly, treasurer, expressed support for the software. Hamilton and Kelly replace longtime secretary/treasurer Darla Vargo, who recently retired.
• Board members discussed renting golf carts for board members to ride during the fair.
• Jenna Hoyt, an educator with the Ashtabula County Extension Office, reported Discover 4-H Day will be held on Feb. 21 at the fairgrounds.
• Hoyt and members of the Fair Board then discussed the pros and cons of last year’s decision to put 4-H Club booths in the Commercial Building and businesses set up in the Expo Building.
The next Fair Board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on wFeb. 8 in the Expo Building at the fairgrounds.
