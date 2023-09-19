JEFFERSON — Four incumbents retained their seats for three more years on the Ashtabula County Fair Board.
A total of 529 ballots were cast for six seats at Saturday’s annual election at the fairgrounds.
Incumbent Sue Stockwell of Harpersfield Township garnered 89 votes, making her top vote-getter of the day.
The following Fair Board Directors were also re-elected to three-year terms: Mike Semai, Wayne Township with 81 votes; Adam Graves, New Lyme Township with 67 votes, and Tyler Brown, Richmond Township with 66 votes, according to the official election results.
Newcomer Thomas “Chip” Ashcraft of Jefferson Township received 77 votes, and past board member, Herb Waters of Kingsville Township collected the second-highest number of votes with 86, according to the official election results.
Iincumbent Jake Williams of Trumbull Township received 63 votes — not quite enough to keep his seat on the board.
The newly elected board members will be sworn-in to office right before the Oct. 11 meeting, slated to begin at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
All potential candidates for the board must attend a minimum of two complete regular monthly meetings in the previous year to be eligible to pull a petition.
Qualified candidates must be a member of the Agricultural Society to request a petition from the secretary. The candidate must complete the petition by stating the specific board position for which he/she is seeking to be elected.
The petition must be signed by 10 valid members and returned to the secretary a week before the annual election.
The Board of Directors of the Ashtabula County Agricultural Society consists of 18 members who are elected at large for a term of three years. Terms of one-third of the board members expire annually. No more than two Fair Board members can be from any one township at any one time, except Jefferson,and then no more than three.
Anyone who would like to vote in next year’s election must buy a valid 2024 membership ticket for $25 by 8 p.m. Aug. 11, 2024.
