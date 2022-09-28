JEFFERSON — The county’s Emergency Operations Center was busy on Tuesday morning, as part of an exercise with the Perry Nuclear Power Plant.
Tim Settles, deputy director of the EMA, told participants at the start of the event that it was a drill, and that in the exercise, there was a theoretical active shooter at the nuclear power plant.
Periodic briefings took place in the EOC, with attendees, including representatives from the Ashtabula County Health Department, fire and EMS services, local law enforcement, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Red Cross and other groups.
The Ashtabula County Commissioners, Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi and Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas were also on-hand at the EMA’s offices.
EMA Director Mike Fitchet said the scenario involved the plant being attacked by a group of people in a truck.
The scenario included bombs damaging parts of the plant, and a simulated release of radioactive material.
Participants had to go through the process of how to evacuate people from around the plant, Fitchet said.
“They also inject impediments to the roadways, so they end up blocking roads in Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga [counties], and you have to get a detour set up,” he said.
If the drill had been reality, Geneva students would have been moved to another district.
“That’s part of what we do before a release, so we never have them in harm’s way, if we can avoid it,” Fitchet said.
Today’s exercise went well, he said.
“This is probably the best exercise that our county has had,” Fitchet said. “There’s always little glitches, but that’s part of why you do an exercise, is to figure out what potentially may need fixed. But sometimes those glitches are not ours, they’re somebody else in the system, whether it’s another county, the state agency, the plant.
“So we had a few of those that weren’t ours today, so I’m happy,” he said. “All our volunteers and our staff all did a wonderful job. Great cooperation with the three counties, the state of Ohio and the plant. We really had some very good FEMA evaluators that were very good at their jobs.”
A public meeting will take place on Friday to go over how the participants did in the scenario.
Tuesday’s event is the second of three this week. Monday night, a routing exercise took place at the Geneva Fire Department, and, on Wednesday night, an emergency worker decontamination drill is planned in Saybrook Township.
Commission Casey Kozlowski, one of the participants in the drill, said the event was off to a great start early on Tuesday morning.
“This space is much more conducive,” Kozlowski said.
The Ashtabula County EMA moved into a new building last year.
Fitchet said previously that Ashtabula County takes part in these exercises every two years. Every eight years, the exercise includes simulated hostile action against the plant.
