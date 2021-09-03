ASHTABULA — Ashtabula and Geneva public libraries will be welcoming new branch managers on Tuesday.
The former Ashtabula Public Library Branch manager, Helena Richardson, left the library’s employ on Wednesday to pursue personal dreams outside the library world, said Penny Neubauer, director of the Ashtabula County District Library (ACDL).
With Richardson’s departure, Ryan Whelpley, who’s been at the helm of the Geneva Public Library since August 2017, will be moving to the Ashtabula Public Library as the new branch manager.
“While Geneva is my home, I have spent countless hours working, shopping, being educated and having a lot of fun in Ashtabula over the years,” Whelpley said. “I am especially thrilled to be returning to Ashtabula now, when so many exciting things are happening.”
Lauren Webster, recently hired as the outreach coordinator for the Geneva Public Library, will step into the role of Geneva branch manager.
“Library work was something I was always interested in, but libraries represent a second career for me,” she said.
Webster spent a decade working in Cleveland-area hospitals before deciding to complete a graduate degree in library studies. Prior to completing her library degree in 2020, she spent three years working in mobile services for Geauga County Public Library and a year and a half in the adult services department at Shaker Heights Public Library.
“Helena’s kind, compassionate and vibrant leadership will be missed by everyone she has worked with,” Neubauer, said. “I’m excited by the insight and energy both Ryan and Lauren will bring to these new positions.”
Beginning Tuesday, ACDL buildings will open with new hours, Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
