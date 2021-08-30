ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County District Library will be offering parents of English as a Second Language students a F.I.R.E. workshop on select days, starting Sept. 9.
F.I.R.E. stands for Families Inspiring and Reinforcing Education and the workshops are designed for parents of ESL students. The workshops will be conducted in Spanish and English and students are welcome to attend with their parents.
Cheryl Charlillo, an ESL specialist at Lakeside Junior High School, has developed the workshops and will be teaching them.
“She has many ideas and tips for making learning fun, while teaching parents how to best support their students’ learning,” said Lyn Glover, public services coordinator.
Upcoming workshops include: Organizing Your Child for Success, Stop Homework Horror and Family Book Clubs.
The workshops will be 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 9 and 23, Oct. 7 and 28, Nov.11 and Dec. 2 at the Ashtabula Public Library. Registration is not required.
“We are very excited about this program,” Glover said. “We welcome the Spanish-speaking community and are honored to sponsor a program to advance children’s study habits and language skills. It should be fun and educational for both the student and their parents.”
Free curbside pickup and home delivery are available to all patrons. Visit www.acdl.info for more information.
