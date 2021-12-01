ASHTABULA — Celebrate the holidays with the Ashtabula County District Library all December long.
Throughout the month, there’s something for families to do, including art, handmade gifts, ugly sweater photo booths, gift wrapping workshops and more at he Ashtabula and Geneva branches.
“We are so excited. We wanted it to be like an advent calendar — something our patrons can open up and have something to do each day,” said Rebecca Moisio, marketing coordinator. “We wanted to give the community something to do from Dec. 1 to Dec. 25.”
Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics said the library continues to come up with new inventive ways to serve and engage the community.
“It’s one of our greatest resources,” he said. “The library is constantly proving that even in this day it’s a valuable and needed asset.”
Here’s a sampling of upcoming events:
• Having trouble getting everyone together for your holiday celebration? Learn about some of the ways that technology can help using video chat, social media and more from 4-5 p.m. today at the Ashtabula Public Library.
• Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” movie will delight Geneva Public Library-goers from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday. Come to the Geneva library dressed in a costume of your favorite character, sing songs and make a holiday ornament. The movie is a dash of Halloween and Christmas mixed together with lovable characters and the music of Danny Elfman. Registration is required for this free event.
Looking for a different film? Watch Frozen at the Geneva Public Library on Dec. 6.
Teens are invited to the Ashtabula Public Library on Dec. 22 for the spooky Holiday Horror Movie Fest.
• Gather your friends and stop by the Ashtabula Public Library’s open art lab to make greeting cards, Christmas ornaments and other fun holiday crafts from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Robert S. Morrison Room.
Not feeling crafty? Relax and color or paint as we listen to holiday music. Open to all ages. All art materials supplied.
• Do you have a fun or amazing holiday sweater that you want to share with the world? The Ashtabula library invites you to come for a photo shoot with library staff noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 11 in front of the fireplace. The library will provide funny props and the staff will take pictures of you, your family and friends. The results will be posted on ACDL’s Facebook page.
Can’t make it that Saturday? Join the staff at the Geneva Public Library for the Ugly Sweater Photo Booth on Dec. 18.
• Share the joy of the season from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at Geneva Public Library’s annual Christmas caroling get together in the meeting room. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served. Registration is recommended. Sign-up online or by calling the Library at 440-466-4521.
For the remainder of December’s holiday events go to https://events.acdl.info/event/ or call or stop by the Ashtabula branch at 4335 Park Ave., or call 440-997-9341. The Geneva branch is at 860 Sherman St., Geneva, or call 440-466-4521 for more information. Both libraries have holiday events scheduled until Christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.