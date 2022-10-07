Nearly 210 years ago, in 1813, the Ashtabula Public Library began as a subscription library association.
In 1910, a permanent site for the Geneva Free Public Library was secured and financial support from Andrew Carnegie and the Platt R. Spencer Memorial Association.
In 1955, the Geneva Public Library joined the Ashtabula Public Library in creating the Ashtabula County District Library system.
A county bookmobile was put into service in 1958, a home delivery van added in 2017.
Come Election Day, on Nov. 8, a 10-year, 1.25-mill replacement levy will be on the ballot. That will cost the owner of $100,000 home about $44 a year.
The money will be used to sustain funding for new library materials, Bookmobile and home delivery services, free notary services, free library programs and free meeting spaces.
The library offers a collection of genealogy and local history material for Ashtabula County. The collection also contains historical and genealogical information for surrounding areas, especially Trumbull, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Portage, Lake, Licking, and Lorain counties in Ohio. Other areas on the migratory path from New England to the Western Reserve (New York to Pennsylvania) are included, as well.
Without passage of the levy, which generates 38 percent of the library district’s revenue, the district will be forced to cut hours, materials, programs and services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.