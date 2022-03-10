ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County District Library will be bringing the Pop-Up Library to the Ashtabula County Home Show March 11-13 at Ashtabula Towne Square.
Stop by the table during mall hours to check out DIY and home improvement books, find free home improvement and hobby resources, or sign up for a library card, said Rebecca Moisio, marketing and community relations director.
“Discover more ways to improve your home with the Ashtabula County District Library,” she said.
The Pop-Up Library brings library services to unexpected places, offering materials tailored to the theme of an event, and also allows library staff to teach patrons how to use the library’s extensive collection.
For library personnel, Pop-Up Libraries are a way to connect with library patrons one on one.
For Home Show attendees who aren’t aware of the library’s many services — particularly online resources such as its collection of e-books and other electronic materials — a Pop-Up Library is a great way to discover their library’s resources.
In the past, when the library set up a table or booth at a community event, librarians usually brought pencils, magnets and fliers to pass out.
