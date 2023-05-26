The Ashtabula County Democratic Party will be collecting signatures to place a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot, according to a press release from the party.
This weekend, the party will be collecting signatures at the Bakery on the Square, located at 34 Public Square in Andover on Saturday, May 27.
The amendment would enshrine Ohioans access to contraception, fertility treatment, continuing pregnancy, receiving miscarriage care and abortion, and prevents the state from , according to a summary of the amendment from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The amendment does allow the state to prohibit abortion after the point of fetal viability, but an exception must granted for the mother’s life and health.
On Saturday, June 3, signatures will be collected all day at the Ashtabula County Pride event, located at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.
The next three Sundays, the party will be collecting signatures at the Ashtabula Public Library, the Harbor Topky Library, the Geneva Public Library and the Conneaut Public Library from 1 to 4 p.m..
