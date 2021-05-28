A total of 7,028 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ashtabula County since the start of the pandemic, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The county passed 7,000 cases since the start of the pandemic earlier this week. Of those, 385 have been hospitalized and 176 have died.
Last week, Ashtabula County led the state in new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, with 161 cases per capita in the proceeding two weeks.
Ashtabula County Health Commissioner Jay Becker attributed the high number of cases to Ashtabula County’s vaccination rate.
In Ashtabula County 39.5 percent of residents have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 34.8 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, according to ODH.
“We’re a ways off of really getting this under control,” Becker said. It is going to take a while for case numbers to come down.
The number of people seeking COVID-19 vaccinations has dropped significantly, he said.
“A number of people think it’s over,” he said.
The unvaccinated need to be protected, Becker said.
The only identified variant that hasn’t been found in the county is the variant from India, he said.
“We have seen all the others that are out there,” Becker said. “That’s very concerning.”
Becker said he is concerned that the number of cases in the county will rise again during the fall.
“Now’s the time for anyone who’s unvaccinated, including students who are eligible, 12 and up, to go ahead and get vaccinated if they have the opportunity to do so,” Becker said. “There’s lots of clinics out there.” He suggested calling ahead to make sure the clinics have vaccines that have been approved for people younger than 18.
The Ashtabula County Health Department recommends that people who haven’t been vaccinated continue to wear masks and socially distance.
A total of 732 new COVID-19 cases were reported statewide on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic in Ohio to 1,100,312 according to ODH. A total of 19,753 people in Ohio have died from COVID-19.
On Thursday, ODH announced that the Ohio Public Health Advisory map was being discontinued due to a decline in cases and an increase in vaccinations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.