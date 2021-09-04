Ashtabula County continues to have the lowest number of COVID-19 cases per capita in the state, but has reached the Centers for Disease Control’s threshold for high incidence of cases.
On Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 19 new cases in the county, bringing the total number of case since the start of the pandemic to 7,664. There have been 446 people hospitalized in Ashtabula County and 183 people have died from the disease, according to ODH.
Numbers released on Thursday from ODH show Ashtaubla County having the lowest number of new COVID-19 infections per capita in the state of Ohio over the last two weeks, at just under 169 new cases per 100,000 residents. Holmes County, with the second lowest number of new infections per capita, reported 264 new cases per hundred thousand residents in the same timespan.
Pike County, which had the highest number of new cases, reported 1,411.5 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to ODH.
Despite Ashtabula County having the lowest number of new cases per capita in the state, the county still exceeds the CDC’s guidance for high incidence of cases. The CDC reports that all Ohio counties are now categorized as high community transmission.
The county’s vaccination rate continues to lag behind the rest of the state, with ODH reporting 45.95 percent of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 42.78 percent are fully vaccinated. Statewide, those numbers are 52.22 percent and 48.24 percent respectively.
On Friday, Madison High School, in Lake County, was closed due to approximately 250 high school students being quarantined after two students tested positive for COVID-19, Madison Superintendent Angela Smith said in a letter posted on social media.
On Friday, ODH reported 6,179 new COVID-19 cases statewide. There were 216 new hospitalizations and 18 people were admitted to the ICU.
A total of 20,947 Ohioans have died from COVID-19.
Nationwide, 39.5 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 640,000 people have died, according to the CDC.
