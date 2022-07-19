• Scotty Joe Brown Jr., of 5202 Summer Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to seven days in jail, five years of community control and ordered to pay $2,500 after previously pleading guilty to four counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, second-degree felonies.
Brown was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Dillon James Riddle, of 5841 Route 193, Kingsville, pleaded guilty to one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone and one count of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to 11 to 15 years in jail.
Riddle was given credit for 176 days in jail in this case.
• Crystal L Jackson, of 517 West 58th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony.
• Christopher William Foster, of 130 East Chalmers Street, Youngstown, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to drug possession, a third-degree felony.
• Kayla Dawn Fenton, of 2900 C Court, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of carrying concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $2,500 personal recognizance, and Fenton was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
In another case, Fenton was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $2,500 personal recognizance.
• Isreal Isaiah Garnett, of 1928 Lambros Lane, Apartment D9, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of carrying concealed weapons and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $3,500 personal recognizance.
• Kevin Lee Lupold, of 5469 Burnett Road, Leavittsburg, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a first-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $50,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Lupold was given credit for 10 days in jail in this case.
More court news, A6
• Thomas John Wortman, of 2358 West Center Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $1,000 personal recognizance, and Wortman was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Ty’shawn, Samuel Kimbro, of 4952 East 90th Street, Garfield Heights, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of carrying concealed weapons and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $3,500 personal recognizance.
• Adam Elliott Jamison, of 4017 Lake Road, Lot 11, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second degree felony.
Bond was set at $20,000 personal recognizance.
• David Dubois, of 205 Ray Street, Newcomerstown, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to six counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $60,000 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring.
• Luis Alexander Cruz, of 1112 West 37th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of obstructing justice, third-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $20,000 personal recognizance.
• Rachel Cole, of 445 West Beech Street, Apartment E1, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary, a second-degree felony, one count of domestic violence and one count of assault, first-degree misdemeanors, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $30,000 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring.
• Derek James Yuhasz, of 8505 State Route 46, Orwell, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, one count of endangering children, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Vaughn Andrew Snook Johnston, of 10708 Crestwood Avenue, Cleveland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Matthias L. Hodgkinson Jr., of 5717 Woodman Avenue, Number 27, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Hodgkinson was given credit for 13 days in jail in this case.
• Shaun M. Keen, of 1507 Ohio Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Keen was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Luke Johnson, of 55 East Ashtabula Street, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $25,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Johnson was given credit for three days in jail.
• Hadjie Lazu-Rivera, of 3129 Glover Drive, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent with GPS monitoring, and Lazu-Rivera was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Lester Johnson, of 1111 West 9th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $1,500 personal recognizance.
• Steven Thomas Mares, of 18712 Mumford Road, Garrettsville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance, and Mares was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• James Bradley, of 6980 Big Creek Parkway, Middleburg Heights, pleaded guilty to one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to one year of unsupervised community control.
• James Daly Roth, of 4219 Park Avenue, Upstairs, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to three years of community control.
• Matthew Dylan Sawyers, of 7945 Ninevah Road, Geneva, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted abduction, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to three years of community control.
Sawyers was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Joshua W Stokes, of 2780 Adams Road, Kingsville, pleaded guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to three years of community control.
Stokes was given credit for 70 days in jail in this case.
• Heather Marie Plumley, of 1229 West 9th Street, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to three years of community control.
Plumley was given credit for 41 days in jail in this case.
• Michelle A Salyers, of 4564 Footville Richmond Road, Rock Creek, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of complicity in the commission of an offense, a third-degree felony.
Salyers was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Joshua Amos Miller, of 2580 Good Road, Orrville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
In another case, Miller was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of vandalism, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.