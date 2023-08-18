• Christopher Allen Berg, of 6001 North Avenue, Geneva, pleaded guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to nine months incarceration and ordered to pay $750 restitution.
In another case, Berg pleaded guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to nine months in prison in this case.
Berg was given credit for 42 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Niguel Adrean Boone, of 126 15th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three years of community control and fined $500 after previously pleading guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony, one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
• Joshua Manuel Lewis, of 6879 Lindsley Avenue, Andover, was sentenced to five years of community control, ordered to participate in NEOCAP and fined $1,350, after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a fourth-degree felony.
Lewis was given credit 22 days in jail in this case.
• Justin M. Chambers, of 229 East Wood Street, upper apartment, Geneva, was sentenced to four years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
In another case, Chambers was sentenced to four years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Chambers was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Zachary Allan Stutzman, of 5539 Route 534, Rome, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Stutzman was given credit for 22 days in jail in this case.
• Javon Smith, of 2230 Harbor Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to participate in the NEOCAP program after previously pleading guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
• Aniesha Hawk, of 4323 Memphis Avenue, Cleveland, pleaded guilty to one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Hawk was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Nestor Angulo, of 175 Vine Street, Geneva, pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in cocaine, fifth-degree felonies, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
• Jacob Gregory Debevec, of 116 Elliott Avenue, Jefferson, was sentenced to nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.
Debevec was given credit for 139 days in jail in this case.
• Robert William Tabor, of 7038 Graham Road, Pierpont, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to six to nine years in prison, fined $525, and is subject to a five year suspension of motor vehicle operating privileges.
Tabor was given credit for 69 days in jail in this case.
• Andrew Joseph Kaschalk, of 3583 Austin Road, Lot 84, Geneva, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of attempted illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to three years in prison.
