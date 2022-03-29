• Ivan Jamall Grover, of 835 Myrtle Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, second-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $50,00 cash, surety or 10 percent, with GPS monitoring.
• Ryan Kenneth Field, of 1510 Garret Road, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring, and Field was given credit for 45 days in jail in this case.
• Roy Michael Stepp, of 4203 Stanhope Kellogsville Road, Andover, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Chayton Reed Althar, of 81 East Main Street, Orwell, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of unlawful possession of dangerous ordinance, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
• Colin William McIntyre, of 300 North Spruce Street, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $10,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, with GPS monitoring, and McIntyre was given credit for 74 days in jail in this case.
• Gage Austin Frick, of 532 Mill Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated arson, a second-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring, and Frick was given credit for 68 days in jail in this case.
• Brian L Potts Jr. was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $15,000 personal recognizance.
• Becky Rae Goudge, of 384 Madison Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft when property is a firearm or dangerous ordinance, a third-degree felony, and one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance.
• Matthew Dylan Sawyers, of 384 Madison Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of kidnapping, a second-degree felony, and one count of violating a protection order, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Sawyers was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Brian Robert Boling, of 5927 Jefferson Avenue, Apartment 3, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of having weapons while under disability, third-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring, and Boling was given credit for 41 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Boling was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $7,500 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring, and Boling was given credit for 41 days in jail in this case.
• Jordan Stewart Lewis, of 542 Sandusky Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $25,000 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring, and Lewis was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Julie Ann Shank, of 783 Main Street, Conneaut, was sentenced to two years of community control, after previously pleading guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Shank was given credit for 239 days in jail in this case.
• Alexander V. Vangieson, of 6018 Route 6, Pierpont, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, one count of disrupting public services and one count of domestic violence, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $20,000 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring.
• Ashley Marie Fowler, of 5852 Dunbar Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony.
• Stacy Rose Camplese, of 1712 East 45th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of complicity to burglary and one count of possession of drugs, third-degree felonies.
Camplese was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Allan Jay Jones, of 3825 Station Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to ten years in prison after previously pleading guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies.
Jones was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Tracey Lynn Ladany, of 3402 Townline Road, Madison, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 178 of which were suspended, and two years of community control after pleading guilty to one count of attempted assault, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Ladany was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Natasha Nicole Gibson-Hutchinson, of 3672 Stanhope Kellogsville Road, Dorset, was sentenced to three to four and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony.
Gibson-Hutchinson was given credit for 13 days in jail.
