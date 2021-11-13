• Kaitlin Evans-Middleton, of 4725 Hope Avenue, Ashtabula, was found to have violated the conditions of her community control, and sentenced her to 18 months in jail.
Evans-Middleton was given credit for 426 days served.
• Alfred Rojas Jr., of 1349 East 28th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to 30 months in jail after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony.
• Alan Rayshaun Loving, of 3611 East 116th Street And Union, Cleveland, pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies, and one count of voyeurism, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 59 months in prison.
• Ryan Colby Ellis, of 187 Park Avenue, Apartment 4, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Ellis was given credit for 42 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Ellis pleaded guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Ellis was given credit for 98 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Ellis pleaded guilty to one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Ellis was given credit for 83 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Zachary Dean Schlageter, of 6205 Fenkell Road, Andover, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Schlageter was given credit for 126 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Schlageter was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony.
Schlageter was given credit for 126 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served consecutively.
• Isaac Mercado, of 1433 West 4th Street, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft, fifth-degree felonies, and was sentenced to one year in prison, and was ordered to pay $2,666 in restitution.
Mercado was given credit for 11 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Mercado pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to three to four and a half years in prison.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Bryson Brewer, of 609 Buffalo Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $250,000 or 10 percent, with GPS monitoring, and Brewer was given credit for 36 days in jail in this case.
• Randall D Campbell, of 410 Thayer Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of tampering with evidence and one count of obstructing justice, third-degree felonies, and one count of gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $20,000 or 10 percent with GPS monitoring, and Campbell was given credit for 47 days in jail in this case.
• Lilith Hayden, of 609 Buffalo Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $250,000 or 10 percent, with GPS monitoring, and Hayden was given credit for 36 days in jail in this case.
• Patti Bill to Daniel J. Humberson and Shannon T. Humberson, 670 Breezewood Lane, Orwell, .45 acre, $197,000
• Susan E. Wolfe to Heather Cseshi, 508 Myrtle Ave., Saybrook Township, .16 acre, $100,000
• Francis E. Ellsworth and Barbara L. Ellsworth to Allen W. Bumbarger and Danita L. Bumbarger, Sherman Street (.50 acre) and Telling Drive (.41 acre), Geneva, $250,000
• Bruce A. Miller, Joe D. Miller, Laura J. Miller, 7051 Mechanicsville Road, Windsor Township, 3 acres, $145,000
• Cbam Properties LLC to Delgrosso Holdings LLC, 214 Pennsylvania Ave., Ashtabula, .06 acre, $75,000
• Robert F. Headley and Alice L. Headley to John Maurer and Nora Maurer, 2802 S. Ridge Road, Kingsville Township, .66 acre, $130,200
• Louis A. Vitantonio to James M. Masirovits, Morning Star Drive, Roaming Shores, .45 acre, $9,900
• Nelson J. Case to Richard Griswold, 7382 Poore Road, North Kingsville, 2.5 acres, $120,000
• James R. Carkhuff, Christian H. Stamper, Charlotte Steerman, 4031 Austin Road, Geneva Township, 33.7 acres, $550,000
• Frederick D. Johnson to Coy S. Wilson, 442 E. Main St., Orwell, .9 acre, $151,000
• James H. Jones Jr. to Integrity Residential Solutions, 164 15th St., Conneaut, .11 acre, $21,000
• Bernadine M. Barnard and George E. Beatman to Cameron R. Rice Kayla N. Norman, 3940 S. Ridge Road, Ashtabula Township, .66 acre, $142,000
• James M. Hamilton and Inga L. Hamilton to Andrew Csulik and Denise Baumgartner, 1334 Beechwood St., Andover Township, $5,300
• Robert H. West, George E. Beatman, Bernadine M. Barnard, 360 Jackson St., Conneaut, .10 acre, $58,000
• Bradley M. Kirby, Sara H. Voorhis, Robert L. Anthony, 5987 California Road, Williamsfield Township, 3 acres, $13,500
• Aaron L. Stone and Jennifer L. Stone to Patrick E. Vedro and Mary B. Vedro, Chateau Street, Andover Township, $19,000
• Joel Huffman to Stevie A. Williamson, 539 E. River View Drive, Austinburg Township, .53 acre, $268,000
• Phillip R. Mullet and Patricia L. Mullet to James August Muzzio and Andrea J. Glassford, 105 Pepperidge Drive, Geneva, .35 acre, $200,000
• Quimby Ventures LLC to Nelson Dodge and Jessica Dodge, 1625 E. 48th St., Ashtabula, .08 acre, $38,000
• Bam Npd LLC to Denis S. Nidbalski, 439 Main St., Conneaut, .18 acre, $113,500
• Kenneth L. Plemel, Cheryl Denise Hunter, Josh Fleming, 2886 E. Water St., Morgan Township, .6 acre, $95,000
• Esther B. Giddings and Jay W. Giddings (trustees) to Austyn Mikkel Hamper, 72 E. Walnut St., Jefferson, .22 acre, $80,000
• Thomas T. Fleming and Linda K. Fleming to Michael A. Czup, 43 W. Jefferson St., Jefferson, .50 acre, $240,000
• Ivan Abrams, Chares A. Whitmore III, Neislamarie Miranda, 635 W. 36th St., Ashtabula, .24 acre, $47,000
• Monica Byram to Anthony L. Taneri, 5667 Laskey Road, Hartsgrove Township, 1.9 acres, $201,000
