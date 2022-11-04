• Clayton Joseph Dodge, of 2711 Donahoe Drive, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Dodge was given credit for six days in jail in this case.
• Brent Joseph Loveland, of 3136 Chapel Rd., Ashtabula, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony.
Loveland was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Desmond Leroy Triplin, of 1923 West 11th St., Ashtabula, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to five counts of trafficking in cocaine, two fourth-degree felonies and three fifth-degree felonies.
• John Thomas Morris, of 7401 Attow Rd., Cleveland, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years in prison.
• Wray L. Henderson II, of 1505 Main St., Conneautville, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to five years of community control and fined $2,500 after previously pleading guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
• Adam Elliott Mitchell Jamison, of 4017 Lake Rd., Lot 11, Conneaut, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.
Jamison was given credit for 78 days in jail in this case.
• Sebastian Navarro Hartman, of 353 Chestnut St., Conneaut, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
• Efrain Junior Garcia, of 3209 Central Ave., Cleveland, pleaded guilty to one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Garcia was given credit for 27 days in jail in this case.
• Daniel Douglas White, of 841 Cling St., Akron, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of assault, a third-degree felony.
White was given credit for 80 days in jail in this case.
• Marvin Jackson White, of 1506 West 30th St., Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years in prison.
White was given credit for 18 days in jail in this case.
• James Edward West, of 2405 East 63rd St., Cleveland, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to five to seven and a half years in prison.
West was given credit for 77 days in jail in this case.
• Rick Woodworth, of 132 1/2 Maruba Ave., Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Woodworth was given credit for 62 days in jail in this case.
• Stephanie Ren Seigworth, of 10030 Silverthorn Rd., Edinboro, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.
• Tyler P. Johnson, of 3925 North Ridge Road East, Lot 44, Ashtabula, was sentenced to four to six years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony.
• Michael James Hardin, of 5251 East Maple Ave., Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety, and Hardin was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• David Brainard, of 2520 Dodgeville Rd., Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault and one count of endangering children, second-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $500,000 cash or surety, and Brainard was given credit for 58 days in jail in this case.
