• Larry Lee Krueger pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to nine months in prison.
Krueger was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Eric San Anderson, of 2818 Wilson Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on three counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies, and three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $50,000 personal recognizance.
• Johnny Ray Spencer, of 565 West Beech Street, D5, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 or 10 percent, and Spencer was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Jessica Lee Clay, of 6141 West Maple Avenue, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony,.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance.
• Steven Joseph Snyder, of 1450 West 8th Street, Downstairs Apartment, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $3,500 cash, surety, property or 10 percent, and Snyder was given credit for 72 days in jail in this case.
• Ja Sean T. Hatfield, of 4719 Homewood Drive, Mentor, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to four counts of trafficking in cocaine, two third-degree felonies and two fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $30,000 personal recognizance.
• Johnny Ray Spencer, of 100 West 42nd Street, Apartment Eight, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 or 10 percent.
• Joshua Jordan Nelson, of 176 Bennett Court, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary, a second-degree felony, two counts of violating a protection order, one third-degree felony and one first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $30,000 personal recognizance, and Nelson was given credit for 22 days in jail in this case.
• Matthew R. Lower, of 9 Biscoff Avenue, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Lower was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Eric Joel Holder, of 2114 Eagle Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance, and Holder was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• John Ernest Guy III, of 2606 West 13th Street, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to three to four and a half years in prison.
Guy was given credit for 38 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Guy pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, one count of operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, and one count of driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation, an unclassified misdemeanor, and was sentenced to three years in prison, and ordered to forfeit $929.
• Donald F. Rounds, of 15 Cortland Circle, Geneva, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 18 months of community control.
• Jason P. Huelskamp, of 6178 Campbell Road, Madison, was was found in violation of his intervention in lieu of conviction, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Huelskamp was given credit for 34 days in jail in this case.
• Joshua R. Niemi, of 3401 Shomo Drive, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Niemi was given credit for 203 days in jail in this case.
• Brandon Robert Swope, of 517 Chestnut Street, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Swope was given credit for 137 days in jail in this case.
• Deanna Dalrymple, of 449 Mill Street, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to violation of diversion mental health court and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Dalrymple was given credit for 234 days in jail in this case.
• Kevin W. McBroom, of 3811 Glen Eagles Boulevard, Apartment 316, Uniontown, was sentenced to two years of community control and fined $500after previously pleading guilty to one count of improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
McBroom was given credit for 88 days in jail in this case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.